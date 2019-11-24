ICYMI: $400 back on vacation bookings, $97 R/T transcon flights and more
Each Sunday, we round up the top deals you might have missed on TPG this week. From flight deals to limited-time bonus offers, here’s what you need to know.
Earn up to $700 with this welcome bonus
Applicants to the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card are seeing targeted offers up to $700 after spending $15,000 in the first six months.
$97 round-trip transcontinental flights
Now this is a deal you’ll want to book ASAP because we don’t see this often.
Flights to the Middle East from $444 round-trip
Is the modern city of Dubai on your list? Well, you may want to take a look at this deal from JFK.
Earn an easy 500 bonus points by tapping to pay
That’s right, all you have to do is tap-to-pay with a Chase contactless card and you could get 500 bonus points.
Domestic flights from 5k SkyMiles round-trip
The New Year is almost upon us, which means it’s time to start making your 2020 travel plans. Consider a domestic trip with this sweet award availability.
Earn 39 Hilton Honors points per dollar
Targeted Hilton Honors Aspire Card American Express Aspire cardholders are seeing this offer in their account, so be sure to check and see if you’re eligible for bonus points.
Get $400 back on JetBlue Vacations
From now until Dec. 31, 2019, select Amex cardholders can earn $400 back when they book a JetBlue vacation package over $1,500.
Megabus offering 200,000 free tickets on Cyber Monday
Looking for a cheap weekend getaway? Well, the search ends here because Megabus is giving away 200k free tickets for travel between Jan. 8 – Feb. 29, 2020.
Earn 45k bonus Bonvoy points when you stay at a Marriott
Don’t send this email to the trash because you could be targeted to earn up to 45k Bonvoy points after 15 Marriott stays.
Get $150 when you buy an Ikon Ski Pass
If you’re an avid skier, this is a deal you’re going to want to consider. The Ikon Pass gets you unlimited access to some of the top ski resorts in the country and for a limited time, you can score $150 back on the purchase.
Fly biz class to Paris for $993 round-trip
Looking to travel to Paris in style? Look no further because La Compagnie is offering business class tickets from $993 round-trip.
Fly to Nepal and India from $393 round-trip
Looking to cross off another country from your list? Consider visiting Nepal or India with these low-fares.
Featured photo by Harald Nachtmann/Getty Images.
