Icelandair will end service to Kansas City and San Francisco this fall as it aims to shore up its business.
Seasonal Kansas City (MCI) flights ended on Sept. 15 and will not resume next summer, while year-round San Francisco (SFO) flights end on Jan. 5, according to Diio by Cirium schedule data. Icelandair served both cities from Reykjavik (KEF).
Icelandair is ending the routes for “commercial reasons,” it said in an announcement Monday. The airline continues to review its network to both improve profitability and minimize the impact of the Boeing 737 MAX grounding, it added.
The carrier suspended flights to Tampa (TPA) in June as a result of the grounding.
Icelandair’s move comes just half-a-year after its Reykjavik-based low-cost competition WOW Air shut down. At its peak, WOW served 15 destinations in the U.S., including San Francisco, Diio by Cirium schedule data shows.
Kansas City director of aviation Pat Klein said in a statement that the city was “disappointed” in Icelandair’s decision to end service. The airline was the first to ever provide a nonstop to Europe from the airport.
“Aviation staff will continue to meet with airlines with the intent to grow Kansas City’s international access,” said Klein.
Icelandair continues to serve 12 cities in the U.S., including Denver (DEN), New York John F. Kennedy (JFK) and Washington Dulles (IAD), from Reykjavik, according to Diio schedules.
Featured image by David Ryder/Getty Images.
