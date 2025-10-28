Skip to content
Register to earn 3,000 points per night at Hyatt Vacation Club properties this winter

Katie Genter
Katie Genter
Lead writer
Katie Genter is a digital nomad who has traveled full time since June 2017. She writes and edits stories about points and miles, and loyalty programs, often letting her personal experiences color these stories.
Oct. 28, 2025
3 min read
Young woman doing online shopping using credit card at home
Sometimes, you need a bit more space than a hotel room can provide. Hyatt Vacation Club properties may be perfect for these stays due to their family-friendly, residential-style accommodations with fully equipped kitchens and separate living and dining spaces.

Hyatt currently offers 21 Hyatt Vacation Club properties, including five in Florida, four in Colorado, one in Mexico, one in Hawaii and one in Puerto Rico. And now is an excellent time to give one or more of these properties a try, as World of Hyatt is offering a compelling offer for Hyatt Vacation Club stays this winter.

  • Bonus: 3,000 bonus points per night (up to 30,000 bonus points)
  • Register: Oct. 28, 2025, to March 22, 2026
  • Stay: Nov. 2, 2025, to March 29, 2026

You must register for this promotion before checking into your first eligible Hyatt Vacation Club stay. Once you register, you'll earn 3,000 bonus points per eligible night stayed at Hyatt Vacation Club properties between Nov. 2, 2025, and March 29, 2026. For this promotion, eligible nights are those for which you pay an eligible rate or redeem a free night award.

If you book multiple Hyatt Vacation Club rooms, only the room you occupy will count toward this promotion. Additionally, you must provide your World of Hyatt membership number at booking or check-in for your stay to count. After you check out, allow two to three weeks for Hyatt to post the bonus points to your account.

Most Hyatt Vacation Club properties carry high rates on peak dates, but you can sometimes find good deals if you travel midweek or on off-peak dates. For example, I found a one-night stay at the Hyatt Vacation Club at Wild Oak Ranch in San Antonio that I could book for $158.20.

Hyatt Vacation Club booking
HYATT

And if you want to redeem Hyatt points, you may also be able to find a good deal. For example, the Hyatt Vacation Club at Desert Oasis near Palm Springs, California, is a Category 3 property. So, based on the World of Hyatt award chart, you can redeem 9,000 to 15,000 points per night for an 800-square-foot, one-bedroom villa with a separate bedroom with a king bed, a queen sleeper sofa in the living room and a full kitchen.

Hyatt Vacation Club award booking
HYATT

Based on TPG's October 2025 valuations, 3,000 Hyatt points are worth $51. So, 3,000 bonus points per night stayed might be enough incentive to give one or more Hyatt Vacation Club properties a try between Nov. 2, 2025, and March 29, 2026.

