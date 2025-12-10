Going on an African safari is a bucket-list dream trip for many travelers. And although there are a few ways to earn or redeem points on a safari, your options are relatively limited.

Luckily, there's now a new option. World of Hyatt members can officially earn and redeem points on stays at 15 luxury Asilia Africa safari camps in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda that are bookable through Hyatt's partnership with Mr & Mrs Smith.

"Asilia has shaped what luxury safari travel looks like, blending thoughtful design, warm, genuine hospitality, and a deep love and respect for wild places," said Laurie Blair, senior vice president of global marketing and loyalty at Hyatt, in a press release.

"We know affluent travelers are increasingly seeking journeys with meaningful, measurable impact. Asilia’s approach combines outstanding safari experiences with long-term investment in the people and ecosystems that are designed to help keep these landscapes viable. That’s why we’re delighted to welcome Asilia to World of Hyatt through Mr & Mrs Smith, connecting members to experiences that inspire adventure, reflection, and connection, while making it even more rewarding.”

Here's a list of the Asilia Africa safari camps bookable through World of Hyatt:

Kenya : Naboisho Camp (Mara Naboisho Conservancy), Ol Pejeta Bush Camp (Ol Pejeta Conservancy) and Rekero Camp (Masai Mara Reserve)

: Naboisho Camp (Mara Naboisho Conservancy), Ol Pejeta Bush Camp (Ol Pejeta Conservancy) and Rekero Camp (Masai Mara Reserve) Tanzania : Dunia Camp (Serengeti National Park), Jabali Ridge (Ruaha National Park), Namiri Plains (Serengeti National Park), Olakira Migration Camp (Serengeti National Park), Oliver's Camp (Tarangire National Park), Roho ya Selous (Nyerere National Park), Rubondo Island Camp (Rubondo Island National Park), Sayari Camp (Serengeti National Park), The Highlands (Ngorongoro Conservation Area), Ubuntu Migration Camp (Serengeti National Park) and Usangu Expedition Camp (Ruaha National Park)

: Dunia Camp (Serengeti National Park), Jabali Ridge (Ruaha National Park), Namiri Plains (Serengeti National Park), Olakira Migration Camp (Serengeti National Park), Oliver's Camp (Tarangire National Park), Roho ya Selous (Nyerere National Park), Rubondo Island Camp (Rubondo Island National Park), Sayari Camp (Serengeti National Park), The Highlands (Ngorongoro Conservation Area), Ubuntu Migration Camp (Serengeti National Park) and Usangu Expedition Camp (Ruaha National Park) Uganda: Erebero Hills (Bwindi Impenetrable Forest)

Each camp offers Wi-Fi and has electricity, but most don't offer air conditioning. Stays at Asilia Africa safari camps booked through World of Hyatt include accommodation with en suite bathrooms, full-board meals, house drinks (both alcoholic and nonalcoholic), shared game drives and transfers between the camp and the nearest airstrip. Most camps accept children five years and older, but some activities are only available to guests who are at least 12 years old. Once you book a stay, a representative from Asilia Africa will contact you to discuss your stay and help plan your itinerary.

Marion Barrere, strategic development director at Mr & Mrs Smith, said in the press release:

“At Mr & Mrs Smith, we curate stays that tell a story – and Asilia’s story is one of purpose, beauty and connection. Asilia is a certified B Corporation, just like us, and that shared commitment to people and planet is something we value deeply. At Asilia, sustainability efforts are woven into the very fabric of their business – it’s at the heart of everything they do, from community partnerships to conservation projects that support Africa’s wild places thrive. This collaboration has significantly expanded our African collection, giving Mr & Mrs Smith and World of Hyatt members access to some of the most extraordinary safari experiences across Kenya, Tanzania — and now Uganda, a new destination for us and one we’re thrilled to introduce.”

These stays don't come cheap, though. For example, you could pay $5,568 or redeem 562,500 points for a three-night stay in a tented suite at Rekero Camp in Kenya in December 2026.

You'd only get 0.99 cents per point on this stay, though. TPG's December 2025 valuations peg the value of Hyatt points at 1.7 cents each, so you'll likely want to earn Hyatt points instead of redeeming them on these stays.

When you book your stay at an eligible Asilia Africa safari camp through Hyatt, you'll earn 5 points per dollar spent from Hyatt, as well as any elite bonus points. Plus, if you pay for your stay with the World of Hyatt Credit Card (see rates and fees) or World of Hyatt Business Credit Card (see rates and fees), you'll earn 4 points per dollar spent.

However, beware of the cancellation and deposit policies. For most bookings, you'll need to pay 20% at booking and the remaining 80% sixty days before arrival. Additionally, cancellations made more than an hour after booking forfeit the 20% deposit, cancellations made within 60 days of arrival still require payment for 50% of the stay, and cancellations made within 30 days of arrival receive no refund. Therefore, you'll want to be relatively confident that you'll be able to go on your safari before booking.

