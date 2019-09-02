This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
For the latest update on Hurricane Dorian, check thepointsguy.com/hurricane.
After stalling in the Bahamas for days, Hurricane Dorian is finally approaching the Southeast US coast as its swept north. As the Category 2 hurricane passes, it’s expected to bring a dangerous storm surge to the east coast of Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. And the current forecast is for the hurricane to barely make landfall on the Carolina coast.
As the weather deteriorates on the Florida coast, thousands of flights have been cancelled already. Through 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, the airports hardest hit by cancellations (Sunday-Friday) are:
|Airport
|Sunday
(Sept. 1)
|Monday
(Sept. 2)
|Tuesday
(Sept. 3)
|Wednesday
(Sept. 4)
|Thursday
(Sept. 5)
|Friday
(Sept. 6)
|Total
|Orlando (MCO)
|148
|318
|734
|420
|6
|2
|1,628
|Fort Lauderdale (FLL)
|44
|549
|298
|48
|13
|1
|953
|Miami (MIA)
|37
|97
|136
|35
|13
|1
|319
|Charleston (CHS)
|5
|42
|85
|119
|12
|263
|Jacksonville (JAX)
|19
|49
|155
|22
|0
|245
|Palm Beach International (PBI)
|11
|89
|100
|13
|0
|0
|213
|Savannah (SAV)
|2
|8
|50
|53
|6
|119
|Orlando Sanford Airport (SFB)
|18
|62
|8
|4
|0
|0
|92
|Mrytle Beach (MYR)
|9
|4
|14
|47
|2
|76
|Daytona Beach (DAB)
|3
|10
|16
|16
|10
|1
|56
|Wilmington (ILM)
|8
|40
|8
|56
These cancellations are only going to get worse as the storm passes through and airports cease operation. According to media reports, the following airports have closed down or plan to close:
- Charleston International Airport (CHS): closing planned for 3 p.m. Wednesday
- Daytona Beach International Airport (DAB): closed at 6:00 p.m. Monday, reopening hasn’t been announced
- Orlando Melbourne International Airport (MLB): closed at 12:00 p.m. Monday, reopening to commercial flights expected at 8 a.m. Thursday
- Orlando International Airport (MCO): closed at 2:00 a.m. Tuesday, reopened at noon Wednesday
- Palm Beach International (PBI): closed at 12:00 a.m. Monday, reopened Wednesday morning
- Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB): closed at 11:00 p.m. Monday, reopened at 1 p.m. Wednesday
As of the 1:00 p.m. ET Wednesday afternoon Federal Aviation Administration report, here are the Florida airports that have closed, and when they expect to reopen:
|Airport
|City
|IATA Code
|Time Closed
|Scheduled Reopening
|Orlando Sanford International Airport
|Sanford
|SFB
|Sep 3 12:28 PM
|Sep 4 1:00 PM
|Daytona Beach International Airport
|Daytona Beach
|DAB
|Sep 2 6:00 PM
|Sep 5 7:59 PM
|Northeast Florida Regional Airport
|St. Augustine
|UST
|Sep 2 6:00 PM
|Sep 6 4:00 PM
|Orlando Executive Airport
|Orlando
|ORL
|Sep 3 12:00 AM
|Sep 5 7:00 AM
|Fernandina Beach Municipal Airport
|Amelia Island
|FHB
|Sep 3 10:00 AM
|Sep 6 12:00 PM
|Jacksonville Executive at Craig Airport
|Jacksonville
|CRG
|Sep 2 11:00 PM
|Sep 5 7:00 AM
Protect Your Travels
Hurricane Dorian is another reminder to book flights with a card that offers solid trip delay and cancellation insurance. When I got stuck in Japan for four extra days due to a typhoon, I was very grateful for the Citi Prestige’s trip delay protection, which reimbursed $1,000 of our expenses.
Unfortunately Trip Delay Protection is being eliminated on the Citi Prestige — and all other Citi cards — for flights booked on or after September 22, 2019. Starting then, I’ll be using my Chase Sapphire Reserve to book my flights going forward. Other top choices are the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card and U.S. Bank Altitude Reserve Visa Infinite Card — which each offer protection starting with a 6-hour delay. In addition, there are six other cards where the protections kick in after a 12-hour delay.
Featured image by Michael Eve Sandberg via Getty Images
