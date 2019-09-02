This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.

For the latest update on Hurricane Dorian, check thepointsguy.com/hurricane.

After stalling in the Bahamas for days, Hurricane Dorian is finally approaching the Southeast US coast as its swept north. As the Category 2 hurricane passes, it’s expected to bring a dangerous storm surge to the east coast of Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. And the current forecast is for the hurricane to barely make landfall on the Carolina coast.

As the weather deteriorates on the Florida coast, thousands of flights have been cancelled already. Through 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, the airports hardest hit by cancellations (Sunday-Friday) are:

Airport Sunday
(Sept. 1)		 Monday
(Sept. 2)		 Tuesday
(Sept. 3)		 Wednesday
(Sept. 4)		 Thursday
(Sept. 5)		 Friday
(Sept. 6)		 Total
Orlando (MCO) 148 318 734 420 6 2 1,628
Fort Lauderdale (FLL) 44 549 298 48 13 1 953
Miami (MIA) 37 97 136 35 13 1 319
Charleston (CHS) 5 42 85 119 12 263
Jacksonville (JAX) 19 49 155 22 0 245
Palm Beach International (PBI) 11 89 100 13 0 0 213
Savannah (SAV) 2 8 50 53 6 119
Orlando Sanford Airport (SFB) 18 62 8 4 0 0 92
Mrytle Beach (MYR) 9 4 14 47 2 76
Daytona Beach (DAB) 3 10 16 16 10 1 56
Wilmington (ILM) 8 40 8 56

These cancellations are only going to get worse as the storm passes through and airports cease operation. According to media reports, the following airports have closed down or plan to close:

As of the 1:00 p.m. ET Wednesday afternoon Federal Aviation Administration report, here are the Florida airports that have closed, and when they expect to reopen:

Airport City IATA Code Time Closed Scheduled Reopening
Orlando Sanford International Airport Sanford SFB Sep 3 12:28 PM Sep 4 1:00 PM
Daytona Beach International Airport Daytona Beach DAB Sep 2 6:00 PM Sep 5 7:59 PM
Northeast Florida Regional Airport St. Augustine UST Sep 2 6:00 PM Sep 6 4:00 PM
Orlando Executive Airport Orlando ORL Sep 3 12:00 AM Sep 5 7:00 AM
Fernandina Beach Municipal Airport Amelia Island FHB Sep 3 10:00 AM Sep 6 12:00 PM
Jacksonville Executive at Craig Airport Jacksonville CRG Sep 2 11:00 PM Sep 5 7:00 AM

Protect Your Travels

Hurricane Dorian is another reminder to book flights with a card that offers solid trip delay and cancellation insurance. When I got stuck in Japan for four extra days due to a typhoon, I was very grateful for the Citi Prestige’s trip delay protection, which reimbursed $1,000 of our expenses.

Unfortunately Trip Delay Protection is being eliminated on the Citi Prestige — and all other Citi cards — for flights booked on or after September 22, 2019. Starting then, I’ll be using my Chase Sapphire Reserve to book my flights going forward. Other top choices are the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card and U.S. Bank Altitude Reserve Visa Infinite Card — which each offer protection starting with a 6-hour delay. In addition, there are six other cards where the protections kick in after a 12-hour delay.

Featured image by Michael Eve Sandberg via Getty Images

JT Genter is a digital nomad who travels full-time while covering American Airlines (Executive Platinum), IHG (Spire Ambassador) and anything points & miles. He's flown 59 airlines and 711k miles since 2017.

Know before you go.

News and deals straight to your inbox every day.

2018 TPG Award Winner: Mid-Tier Card of the Year
Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points

TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200

CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners

*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
Apply Now
More Things to Know
  • Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
  • 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
  • No foreign transaction fees
Intro APR on Purchases
N/A
Regular APR
17.99% - 24.99% Variable
Annual Fee
$95
Balance Transfer Fee
Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.
Recommended Credit
Excellent/Good

Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.

Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.