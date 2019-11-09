Here’s how to stack Target’s latest promotion with Q4 bonus categories
Holiday shoppers, rejoice: Target’s offering 5% off of digital gift cards, up to $25 off of $500, as reported by Frequent Miler. This may not seem like a huge discount, but will still take the edge off of larger purchases such as kitchen appliances or video game systems. If you regularly shop at Target, purchasing a gift card now also allows you to shop with the funds at a later date, when you might be able to stack additional coupons and discounts or scour the post-holiday clearance sales.
We usually recommend shoppers use the Target RedCard if they hold either the debit or credit card version, in order to take advantage of the automatic 5% off. But for this 5% promotion that effectively matches the RedCard benefit, it makes more sense to pay with a credit card like the Chase Freedom, which is offering 5x for checking out with PayPal this quarter, or the Discover IT card, which offers 5% cash back on Target.com. Both of the cards mentioned will offer bonus points on the first $1,500 in qualifying purchases between October 1 and December 31.
What you need to know:
- Digital gift cards are only valid if purchased directly from Target.com
- The offer is valid for up to $500 in Target GiftCard purchases — $25 maximum discount — per household on Target.com
- The 5% offer applies to email and mobile delivery of Target gift cards only, and cannot be used toward physical gift cards
- The minimum card amount is $10
- This bonus doesn’t extend to any other gift cards issued by Target or other retailers including Visa or MasterCard
- The promotion will not count toward reloads of previously purchased gift cards
- If you’re using the Chase Freedom, you’ll only qualify for the 5x bonus category if you pay for the digital gift card via PayPal, which Frequent Miler successfully tested in conjunction with the 5% promotion
