Stars — they’re just like us. Even if they’re worth upward of $800 million, they don’t want to pay the exorbitant prices hotels offer in their in-room minibars.
In the midst of Tyler Perry’s Madea Farewell tour, the actor/filmmaker came across a frustrating predicament universal to many travelers. “I’m in hotel in Minneapolis on Madea’s Farewell Tour!! I saw this and got mad as hell,” wrote Perry on Instagram. The post pictured two Fiji water bottles that were priced at a hefty $9 each. “They can’t be serious right?!” he added next.
Perry goes on to rant and ask some (very valid) questions such as “What the hell this water do, cure cancer? Make hair grow? Did Jesus bottle it when he met that woman at the well?” and we agree with him. $9 for a water bottle? Pass. However, this frustrating predicament can be avoided.
The first way is the most obvious one: just bring your own refillable water bottle with you to the hotel. That, or, buy a water bottle any other nearby shop. Problem solved.
The other method is to have elite status with the hotel chain where you’ve planned your stay. Hilton offers free water bottles to Honors guests at certain properties as a published perk of elite status, in fact. This is also offered at some Marriott hotels as well, although it’s not formally published.
So, yeah. Going thirsty and dying of dehydration doesn’t have to be the only alternative option when it comes to overpriced hotel water bottles. Stay hydrated.
