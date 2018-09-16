The Hottest New York City Hotel Openings of the Year
New York may be the City That Never Sleeps, but there are plenty of places to do so if you feel so inclined. In 2017, New York City had more than 115,000 hotel rooms. And there are about 22,000 more in the pipeline.
Of course, not all hotel rooms are equal for discerning travelers who value excellent redemptions or stunning design above all else.
To help you sift through the dizzying number of hotel rooms available to book in New York City now, we highlighted seven of our favorite new hotels of 2018 — and a few still to come before the end of the year.
Crowne Plaza HY36
Opened: January 2018
Catering to business travelers, this IHG property opened in the Hudson Yards district in January. The contemporary space nods to NYC at every turn: white subway tiles and concrete columns in the lobby, for example. Though the design is sharp and very metropolitan, travelers will likely be more taken with the amenities: complimentary Wi-Fi throughout; a 24-hour business lounge; and a fitness center with Peloton bikes, Woodway treadmills and ellipticals and a reasonable number of free weights — you may not even miss your home gym.
Book it: From $280, or 50,000 IHG points. Right now, you can earn 100,000 points with the IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card after you spend $3,000 in the first three months. So if you frequently book IHG properties, put that $280 toward your minimum spend, and enjoy 10 points per dollar on the stay, too.
Freehand New York
Opened: January 2018
Like the Crowne Plaza HY36, the New York City outpost of Freehand Hotels arrived early this year, occupying the former George Washington Hotel at the intersection of the city’s Gramercy and Flatiron neighborhoods. Here, in a hotel that seems inspired by the coolest imaginable dorm rooms, locals and visitors mix easily. The property has an approachable and unfussy atmosphere, with Bard College student artworks, shag rugs and, in some room types, bunk beds. Even if you’re not spending the night, elbow up to the buzzy Broken Shaker tropical bar, which opened in May.
Book it: We found “Cozy” category rooms on sale this fall for $149 per night — a serious bargain in this big ticket city. Book using the Chase Sapphire Reserve card to earn 3x points.
Mr. C Seaport
Opened: July 2018
Downtown Manhattan welcomed its first Cipriani-family hotel this summer. Rooms at this Leading Hotels of the World property are cozy (or at least in line with New York City size standards) but bright and polished with luxe finishes like lacquered teak, chrome accents and white marble bathrooms. Book a Premier room for a private furnished terrace (opt for one with Brooklyn Bridge views) or a Mr. C Loft, which will overlook the East River and have a soaring ceiling.
Book it: If you have The Platinum Card® from American Express in your wallet, use it to book your Mr. C Seaport stay through Amex Travel in order to earn 5x points on your stay. Alternatively, book this property through the Fine Hotels & Resorts program so you can receive a room upgrade upon arrival, when available; daily breakfast for two; guaranteed late check-out; and a $100 food and beverage credit (use it to try the Cipriani brothers’ signature Italian fare, like bucatini cacio e pepe, at Bellini).
The Hoxton, Williamsburg
Opened: September 2018
The US debut of the international Hoxton hotel brand arrived in Brooklyn this month (openings in Los Angeles, Chicago and Portland, Oregon will follow later this year and next). The Hoxton, in line with the Wythe, the William Vale and the Williamsburg Hotel, is one of the borough’s most anticipated properties on Hotel Row in Williamsburg. There’s plenty to love, including the food at Klein’s (order the salmon and the carrot cake) and the comfortable and inviting lobby, which brings to mind “The Wing” with its Art Deco pastels.
Book it: The Hoxton was just added to Hotels.com, so you’ll soon be able to book with your Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card through Hotels.com/Venture to get 10x miles on your stay. (Offer ends Jan. 31, 2020.)Join the Hotels.com Rewards program, and you’ll get one free night for every 10 paid nights, effectively boosting your return to 20% when you pay with the Venture card.
Times Square EDITION
Opening: October 2018
New York City’s second EDITION property is a 457-key stunner that will occupy 27 floors of a tower on the corner of Seventh Avenue and 47th Street. Despite its location in one of Manhattan’s busiest neighborhoods, guests should be able to find a considerable amount of calm from the 5,800-square-foot outdoor beer garden overlooking Times Square.
Book it: Avoid the $755 average nightly price tag and pay with Marriott Rewards points instead, from 60,000 per night.
Sister City
Opening: Winter 2018
Expected to open before the end of the year, Sister City is a brand new hotel concept from the creative team that brought us the youthful and budget-friendly Ace, where even a New York City stay can cost under $200. When Sister City debuts in the Bowery, it’s expected to be a celebration of minimalism: sleek natural wood, neutral hues and timeless textiles.
Book it: Put a night at Sister City on your Chase Sapphire Reserve card to earn 3x points.
Moxy NYC Downtown
Opening: Winter 2018
Meant to bring a decidedly unbuttoned vibe to New York City’s Financial District, this is the next Moxy-branded hotel to arrive in Gotham (a Chelsea location will follow shortly thereafter). The playful property will offer virtual check-in, ensuite Bang and Olufsen speakers and a grown-up “playroom” with Skeeball, ping-pong, Foosball and more. The rooms, fortunately, take a sophisticated and space-savvy turn, with hanging rail storage, a flip-down desk and a mod, hanging chair.
Book it: The Moxy Downtown is a Category 4 Marriott hotel that will maximize your points as much as it maximizes room space. The standard redemption rate is 25,000 Marriott Rewards points, though the cash price has not yet been published.
Featured photo courtesy The Hoxton
