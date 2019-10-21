Targeted: 5,000 bonus points per night at Hilton Resorts
Check your email: Hilton is offering a targeted promotion allowing members to earn a whopping 5,000 bonus points per night at resorts within the Americas.
The details of the promotion are below:
- Offer valid only for targeted members
- Valid at participating resorts
- Book Oct. 21, 2019 through Jan. 31, 2020 for stays through the same period
- Earn 5,000 bonus points per night
- Valid for paid stays of at least two nights and up to six nights
- Earn a maximum of 30,000 bonus points
- One-time use only
- Usable any time during the week/weekend
There are more than 100 properties on the list of participating resorts, including such gems as the Grand Wailea, a Waldorf Astoria Resort in Maui. Even better, those with the Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card can potentially use their $250 annual resort credit on hotel stays that earn additional bonus points.
To check to see if you’re targeted, check your email for the subject line “Fun in the sun and 5,000 Points. Book today!” or go here and enter your information to log in. TPG Executive Editorial Director Scott Mayerowitz was targeted, but other TPG staffers were out of luck. Hopefully you’ll be able to register for this awesome deal.
Feature photo courtesy of Hilton.
