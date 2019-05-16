This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Update: The Hilton American Express Ascend Card is now the Hilton Surpass® Card from American Express and is offering a limited-time bonus of 130,000 bonus points + a free weekend night through August 28, 2019.
If you needed another reason to book a resort stay, Hilton is tempting targeted members to book with it by offering 5,000 bonus points per night on their first paid stays of two nights or more at participating resorts in the Americas. There’s a cap of 30,000 bonus points through this offer — meaning members will earn the bonus on up to six nights.
While these offers can be burdened with restrictive dates and terms, this one is fairly generous. There’s a minimum stay of two nights to qualify for the bonus points, although you’ll surely want to stay longer than one night anyways. Travel dates are anytime between now and January 31, 2020. And there’s 115 properties participating in this promotion — including the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort and the Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort.
Just note that the offer is only valid on your first qualifying stay. However, it should be stackable with the up to $250 annual Hilton resort credit offered on the Hilton Honors Aspire Card from American Express, giving you an even greater return for your upcoming trip to an eligible property.
To see if you’re targeted for this promotion, head to the promotion landing page and log in with your Hilton Honors account information.
TPG currently valuations Hilton Honors points at 0.6 cents per point. That means this bonus gets you an extra $30 of points per night, up to a maximum of $180 worth of points if you book a six-night stay.
Just be sure to time your registration carefully. If you have a two-night stay in the beginning of June and a four-night stay at the end of June, for example, wait until you’ve checked out and the points have posted from your first stay before registering. That would allow you to get 20,000 bonus points (5,000 x four nights) instead of just 10,000 bonus points.
If you’re looking for other ways of racking up Hilton Honors points, there are three great credit card offers currently available:
-
Hilton Honors Aspire Card from American Express has a 150,000-point welcome offer after you spend $4,000 in purchases within your first three months of card membership.
-
Hilton Honors American Express Ascend Card currently has a 125,000-point welcome bonus after you spend $2,000 in purchases on the Card within your first three months of card membership.
-
The Hilton Honors American Express Business Card is offering 130,000 points after you spend $5,000 in eligible purchases on the card within the first four months of card membership. Offer ends 8/28/2019
Featured image of the Grand Wailea courtesy of the hotel.
