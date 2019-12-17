Earn 2K points per stay, 10K every 10 nights with new Hilton Points Unlimited promotion
Hilton has announced its latest promo for the new year and it’s a terrific opportunity to earn a ton of points. From Jan. 6 to May 3, 2020, you can earn 2,000 points per stay plus an additional 10,000 bonus points after every 10 nights with the Hilton Points Unlimited promotion.
As the name implies, this promotion is uncapped — you can earn bonus points for as many stays as you like during the qualifying period.
To get in on the deal, you’ll have to register for the promotion first. Here’s how the earning breaks down:
- Earn 2,000 Hilton points for each completed stay (which can be as short as one night)
- Earn 10,000 Hilton points for every 10 nights completed
Similar to last year’s promotion, there’s no limit to the number of points you can earn. However there are terms and conditions you should be aware of:
- This promotion is valid at all hotels in the Hilton portfolio
- You’ll receive credit for your stay if it is completed on or after Jan. 6, 2020 or by May 3, 2020
- You must book directly with Hilton (not with a third-party site like Orbitz or Expedia)
- Your points will post to your account six to eight weeks after your stay
- Bonus points will not count toward Hilton elite status qualification
To maximize your earnings, consider paying for your stays with a cobranded Hilton credit card:
- Hilton Honors Card from American Express — Welcome bonus of 75,000 points after you spend $1,000 on purchases in the first three months of opening your account. Earn 7X points at Hilton hotels, no annual fee (see rates and fees). Terms apply.
- Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card — Exclusive for TPG readers: For a limited time, earn a welcome bonus of 150,000 points after you spend $3,000 on purchases within the first three months, plus a $100 statement credit after you make your first purchase with the card in the first three months. (Offer ends Dec. 31, 2019. Terms Apply.) Earn 12X points at Hilton hotels, $95 annual fee (see rates and fees)
- Hilton Honors American Express Business Card — Welcome bonus of 125,000 points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months of opening your account. Earn 12X points at participating Hilton hotels, $95 annual fee (see rates and fees). Terms apply.
- Hilton Honors Aspire Card from American Express — Welcome bonus of 150,000 points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first three months of opening your account. Earn 14X points at participating Hilton hotels, $450 annual fee (see rates and fees). Terms apply.
TPG values Hilton points at 0.6 apiece, so earning 2,000 bonus points per stay is worth about $12. However, if you were to pay for the stay with the Hilton Aspire card, which earns 14X points per dollar at participating Hilton hotels, your earnings would skyrocket. On top of that, because the Aspire card comes with automatic Hilton Honors Diamond elite status, you’ll earn an additional 100% bonus on base points.
If you’re stuck for ways to redeem Hilton points, check out our guide to maximizing redemptions with the Hilton Honors program. Whether you prefer luxury properties like the Conrad Bora Bora or more moderate accommodations at brands like Hampton or Embassy Suites, you can often get much more value per Hilton point with the right redemption.
Even if you don’t have Hilton stays planned, it only takes a minute to register for the promotion. Keep in mind, you can still earn up to triple points with Hilton’s current Power Up Your Points promotion, which ends Jan. 5, 2020.
