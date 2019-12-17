High-speed internet now available on Air Canada Rouge
Air Canada has finished rolling out high-speed satellite-based wifi on all aircraft that fly for its Rouge subsidiary.
With the new service, passengers should be able to stream movies and TV shows on sites like YouTube and Netflix, according to the airline.
“We are excited to now offer fast, reliable wi-fi options onboard all Rouge aircraft for the increasing numbers of customers seeking connectivity when flying,” Andrew Yiu, Air Canada’s vice president, product said in a statement.
Prices to connect to the Rouge Wi-Fi network start at $8.50 Canadian.
Air Canada Rouge serves destinations across the Americas, the Caribbean and Europe.
The full Air Canada mainline fleet should have the same connectivity early next year. The airline’s narrow-body fleet is already equipped, as are all of its Boeing 777s and most 787s and Airbus A330s, according to the airline.
