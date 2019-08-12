This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Hawaiian Airlines will return to Las Vegas from Maui in December, a move that comes as the carrier expands its Airbus A321neo network.
The Honolulu-based airline will begin flights between Las Vegas (LAS) and Kahului (OGG) on Maui on Dec. 15, it said Monday. Hawaiian will offer four weekly flights with the A321neo.
“We’re thrilled to once again offer the convenience of nonstop flights between the Valley Isle and the ninth island,” said Peter Ingram, CEO of Hawaiian, in a statement.
Hawaiian was the last to fly nonstop between Las Vegas and Maui, ending service in 2012, according to Diio by Cirium schedules.
Related: The Top 7 Cards for Global Entry and TSA PreCheck
Hawaiian will offer its newest aircraft, the A321neo, on the route. Since the jet entered service for the airline in early 2018, Hawaiian has used it to add flights on existing routes to the US West Coast and to open new routes between existing destinations.
Hawaiian configures its A321neos with 16 first class, 44 extra-legroom economy and 129 economy seats.
In addition to the new Las Vegas service, Hawaiian will use its A321neos to add a second daily flight between Honolulu (HNL) and Seattle-Tacoma (SEA) starting Jan. 7. The airline will also offer a second daily flight between Los Angeles (LAX) and Maui with the aircraft from Dec. 14 to Jan. 5.
Related: Review: Hawaiian Airlines (A321neo) in First Class From Portland to Maui
Hawaiian has slowed capacity growth due to A321neo delivery delays this year. It plans to grow by 1.5-2.5% year-over-year in 2019, a point lower than initial forecasts.
Brent Overbeek, senior vice-president of revenue management and network planning at Hawaiian, said in July that A321neo delivery delays has “pushed [things] to the right” in terms of network growth.
Featured image courtesy of Hawaiian Airlines.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.