This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Update: Some offers mentioned below are no longer available. View the current offers here – Hawaiian Airlines World Elite Mastercard
If you hold Hawaiian Airlines elite status, Premier Club membership or the Hawaiian Airlines World Elite Mastercard, you qualify for discounted coach award travel rates on intra-island flights and flights between North America and Hawaii.
Hawaiian offers three levels of award pricing for coach seats. Flights to neighbor islands are only discounted at the second and third tiers, while flights between North America and Hawaii offer discounts at all three levels. Discounts range from 2,500 to 10,000 miles each way.
Once you meet any of the qualifications for the discount coach awards, you can log in to your Hawaiian Miles account and award searches will automatically show the discounted rates. Qualified members can book travel for anyone using their miles at the discounted rates and don’t even have to travel with those passengers.
If you decide to apply for and are approved for the Hawaiian Airlines Bank of Hawaii World Elite Mastercard, your account should be updated within five business days in order to qualify for the discounted rates. If you currently have status with another US carrier, you can submit a status match request to Hawaiian Airlines for Pualani Gold or Platinum status, which also qualify you for the discounted coach award rates. For status match requests, Hawaiian requires two things that can be submitted here. Submit proof of current elite status and documentation of flights completed that earned the elite status.
Bottom Line
35,000 miles for round-trip travel to Hawaii is very enticing if you live in or can easily reposition to a North American gateway Hawaiian serves, including New York (JFK). This is a creative way to drive additional loyalty by a carrier and one we’d like to see other airlines offer.
Featured image courtesy of KAREN BLEIER/AFP/Getty Images.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points Terms Apply.
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: Delta Sky Club and Centurion lounge access, $200 annual airline fee credit and up to $200 in Uber credits annually
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you use your new Card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first 3 months.
- Enjoy Uber VIP status and free rides in the U.S. up to $15 each month, plus a bonus $20 in December. That can be up to $200 in annual Uber savings.
- 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel.
- 5X Membership Rewards points on prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com.
- Enjoy access to the Global Lounge Collection, the only credit card airport lounge access program that includes proprietary lounge locations around the world.
- Receive complimentary benefits with an average total value of $550 with Fine Hotels & Resorts. Learn More.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit, up to $200 per calendar year in baggage fees and more at one qualifying airline.
- Get up to $100 in statement credits annually for purchases at Saks Fifth Avenue on your Platinum Card®. Enrollment required.
- $550 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.