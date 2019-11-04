You can rent Harry Potter’s childhood home for only $142 a night
Accio, suitcase!
You can now book the De Vere House in England, also known as Harry Potter’s childhood home in Godric’s Hollow, through Airbnb. Yes, you can finally be a witch or wizard … for a minimum-two-night stay, that is. Rates at the property start at just £110, or approximately $142 per night.
In the “muggle world,” Harry’s house is located in Lavenham, Suffolk, and it’s a “highly-acclaimed Five Star and Gold Award bed and breakfast accommodation,” according to the listing.
It’s reopening now for witches, wizards and muggles alike. Just don’t tell the Ministry of Magic — we have a feeling they won’t be too pleased about this one.
While Lavenham is one of Britain’s most iconic medieval villages, the property is anything but. It’s complete with four bedrooms and en suite bathrooms, as well as modern conveniences like televisions and Wi-Fi. There’s also a private sitting room with a log fire and courtyard garden.
Book a stay here, and you can enjoy a full English breakfast in the main dining room. (Pretty magical if we do say so ourselves.) One thing of note, though, is that it’s not suitable for pets, children or travelers who require mobility aids due to the layout and age of the house.
He-who-shall-not-be-named probably isn’t welcome, either.
So, what might you do while you wait for your acceptance letter from Hogwarts to arrive (any day now, I’m sure)? The surrounding village has a “stunning medieval Church,” as well as restaurants, antique shops, tea rooms, bakeries, groceries, museums, an art gallery and even a spa.
For travelers seeking a bit more in the way of outdoor activities, there are tennis courts and four golf courses, as well as a swimming pool in the nearby town of Sudbury. To get to Lavenham, you can fly into London Stansted Airport (STN) or take the train from London.
And people say muggles couldn’t do magic!
Featured image courtesy of Airbnb.
