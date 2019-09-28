This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The Read House is offering up its infamously haunted Room 311 for select dates in October for those brave enough to book. These upcoming dates will be the only time this year the room will be available for the public to stay.
Room 311 not only housed Al Capone on his way to Federal prison, but was also the site of the grizzly death of a woman named Annalisa Netherly. Some say she was murdered in the bathtub by a former lover, while others contend she died by suicide after a fit of jealous rage.
Some say that Annalisa has taken up residence in the room that was the scene of her death, with guests reporting such things as flickering lights, unexplained noises, apparitions and water running in the bathroom.
The hotel, not wanting to upset its most well-known guest, restored the room with everything you would imagine from the 1920s: AM radio, pull-chain toilet, antique furniture and even a clawfoot tub. The one thing guests won’t find in the room, however, is a television.
If you’re ready to bunk with Annalisa for the night, the experience isn’t cheap. The single-night stay will run you $666. That rate does include valet parking, a decanter of bathtub gin, two Annalisa cocktails in the hotel bar, and if you make it through the night, room service for breakfast.
Vote for TPG UK’s four-class British Airways review in this year’s Lovie Awards!
For the latest travel news, deals, and points and miles tips please subscribe to The Points Guy daily email newsletter.
All photos courtesy of The Read House
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- No foreign transaction fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.