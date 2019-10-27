Gulfstream unveils next generation ultra-long-haul business jet
In a past life, I covered business aviation. During that time, I had the chance to cover the rollout of Gulfstream Aerospace’s G650, at the time the company’s largest and fastest business jet. But now the Savannah, Ga.-based manufacturer has unveiled the flagship G700, which it calls the most spacious, best-performing aircraft in the business jet industry.
The G700 has the tallest, widest and longest cabin in the industry and can fly 7,500 nautical miles at Mach 0.85. The jet has the range to fly from New York to Bangkok, San Francisco to Jakarta or Dallas/Fort Worth to Sydney.
Qatar Airways was announced as the launch customer for the G700. It will be used for the Doha-based carrier’s charter service, Qatar Executive. The G700 will join a fleet of four Bombardier Global 5000s, a Bombardier Global XRS, three Bombardier Challenger 605s, five Gulfstream G650ER and two Gulfstream G500s.
The interior cabin can be separated in up to five living areas, including an extra-large ultra galley with a passenger lounge or crew compartment, a six-seat dining or conference room and a master suite with shower. It features 20 of Gulfstream’s signature oval windows.
Other amenities include the most advanced circadian lighting system in aviation that recreates sunrise and sunset using thousands of white and amber LEDs, helping passengers adjust to a new time zone and reducing the physical impact of traveling halfway around the world nonstop.
If you’ve never flown on a business jet, it’s an experience I highly recommend. I’ve been fortunate enough to fly on several, including a Gulfstream GIV that originally belonged to Oprah Winfrey. You drive right up to the plane, where your luggage is secured. Once inside, the leather seats are smooth as butter. There are cameras where you can watch your flight from the front, the back and below. It’s an experience not to be missed.
The G700 is a response to Bombardier’s Global 7500 luxury business jet. The 7500 was launched by Bombardier back in October 2010, but it didn’t enter service until the end of 2018. Earlier in October, Bombardier reported that a 7500 flew nonstop between Detroit and Sydney — a distance of 8,000 nautical miles.
Gulfstream plans to start delivering the G700 to customers in 2022.
Featured image courtesy of Gulfstream Aerospace
