You can now rent an entire Great Wolf Lodge water park for you and 49 of your friends
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Airlines, cruises, hotels and every other company in the travel industry continue to come up with creative ideas to drive revenue during COVID-19. The latest idea I’ve stumbled upon comes from the Great Wolf Lodge in my Georgia hometown.
Starting at $10,000 you can “Own the Park” for up to 50 guests to enjoy 2.5 hours of private park access after regular water park operating hours. You also get 10 Family Suites for the overnight stay, a complimentary refreshment station in the park with soft drinks, water, iced tea, and snacks, a stocked mini-fridge in each suite with bottled water, non-alcoholic beverages, a snack basket, and a welcome gift valued at $50 and private breakfast for your party the morning after your water park access.
You will also receive regular park and resort access during normal hours before your exclusive access, as well as the following morning. The package is currently available at six different Great Wolf Lodges: Colorado Springs, Grapevine, Williamsburg, Pocono Mountains, Scottsdale/Talking Stick and the Georgia location.
If you divided the cost evenly amongst yourself and 49 additional guests, that’d only be $200 per person, easily the cost of a regular night at the Great Wolf Lodge. You would of course then all have to share just 10 suites, likely not a good idea during the pandemic times.
Great Wolf Lodge does have a robust health and safety program outlined on their website called “Our Paw Pledge” which requires masks for all guests 5 years and older (2 years+ in some states). Even with that, an indoor gathering of 49 of your best friends and family who don’t have to wear masks while enjoying the water park attractions may not currently be the best idea.
Only 2.5 hours of private access for $10,000 seems a little steep to me. Also, with that access being after normal closing hours, little ones like my 4 and 6-year old may be past their bedtime. One final thing to remember when checking out this package, make sure any added resort fee is clearly disclosed.
Featured image by Richard Kerr/The Points Guy
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.