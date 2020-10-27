Earn up to $120 in Peloton statement credits from Chase
Several TPG staffers plan out their travels based on where they can find a Peloton bike — myself included. I even hauled mine up north for a monthlong getaway in Maine. So, you might say I’m pretty excited about this latest development from Chase.
Beginning today, Oct. 27, 2020, select Chase cardmembers now have access to statement credits that can be used to cover monthly Peloton Digital ($13) and All-Access ($39) memberships, valid through Dec. 31, 2021.
The credit you’ll receive varies by card, and breaks down as follows:
- Chase Sapphire Reserve®: up to $120 in statement credits
- Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card: up to $60 in statement credits
If you don’t yet have a membership, you can sign up here.
I recently became part of a three-Peloton household, after moving in with friends, but fortunately, I’m only on the hook for one $39 monthly membership. I won’t have any trouble putting this new credit to use right away, though.
Statement credits will be issued automatically when you pay with an eligible card, as long as you signed up for your account directly with Peloton — memberships purchased through a third-party store (like Apple’s App Store) aren’t eligible.
New customers can also sign up for a free 30-day Peloton Digital trial right here.
Featured photo courtesy of Peloton
