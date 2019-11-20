Get a taste of a Japanese fall inside Amex’s new pop-up Centurion lounge
Today through Nov. 24 American Express invites Platinum and Centurion cardholders to enjoy a pop-up Centurion lounge in Tokyo, Japan.
The pop-up lounge will fuse classic elements from Centurion Lounges with traditional Japanese culture, offering an inside look into a Japanese fall. For example, attendees will enjoy a digitally enhanced tea ceremony accompanied by small bites and beverages. From the look of the photos, this is a must visit if you happen to be in Tokyo and are a cardholder. Oh, and you can bring two friends along to join in on the tastiness.
When: Nov. 20th – 24, 2019; 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: Jing, 6-35 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku Tokyo 150-0001 Japan
Who’s invited: Platinum and Centurion cardholders
This pop-up is just another example of the value The Platinum Card® holds worldwide. For example, this cards comes with a handful of perks including $200 in airline credit annually, $100 in TSA PreCheck and Global Entry fee credits and of course, Centurion Lounge and Priority Pass access among other perks.
If Tokyo isn’t in your plans this week, but New York City is Nov. 30 – Dec. 1 then you may want to consider stopping by the Platinum House. This same rules apply to this stateside pop-up, so come with an empty stomach and get ready to enjoy delicious food and cocktails complimentary to Platinum and Centurion cardholders.
Bottom line
The Platinum Card® offers a wide-variety of perks to travelers both domestically and internationally. If you’re a globetrotter and this card isn’t already in your wallet, it’s definitely worth considering. Along with the everyday perks the card offers, Amex is also pretty consistent about hosting exclusive pop-ups like this one in Tokyo and the upcoming one in NYC.
Featured photo by American Express.
