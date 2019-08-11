This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) Frontier Airlines has converted orders for 15 Airbus A320neo aircraft to the larger A321neo, as reported by FlightGlobal. Frontier is currently working to expand and modernize the airline’s fleet of Airbus narrowbodies. The ULCC already operates a fleet of 43 A320neo aircraft with additional aircraft on order.
Frontier Airlines has expanded its route network significantly since the airline transitioned to an ultra-low-cost carrier in 2014. Today, Frontier serves 111 destinations throughout North and Central America. While the airline continues to expand, it is also working to modernize its fleet and currently has 171 outstanding aircraft orders. Orders include 119 additional Airbus A320neo and 34 orders for the larger A321neo. Following the airline’s decision to convert orders from the smaller A320neo to the A321neo, Frontier will now take delivery of 49 A321neos and 104 A320neos.
As mentioned, Frontier already operates 43 Airbus A320neo aircraft, configured in an all-economy class layout featuring a staggering 186 seats. While Frontier has yet to receive its first A321neo, the airline operates 21 A321-200ceo aircraft. Frontier’s current fleet of A321-200s features 230 seats in an all-economy class layout, offering 44 more seats than the A320neo.
While passengers likely won’t notice a difference between the A320neo and A321neo, the A321neo is significantly larger than the A320neo. Both the A320neo and A321 feature seats with an average pitch of just 29-inches. Neither aircraft offer in-flight entertainment, Wi-Fi, or in-seat power outlets.
Related: 11 Things I Learned From My First Flight on Frontier
Frontier competes with both legacy carriers as well as other ultra-low-cost carriers, like Spirit, on a number of major routes and will likely continue to expand at larger airports rather than add new destinations and routes at smaller secondary cities. Notable routes on which Frontier faces strong competition include Chicago-Denver, Dallas-Denver, Las Vegas-Phoenix, and New York-Miami. Additional A321neo aircraft would allow Frontier to offer additional flights with more seats per aircraft than its competitors on major routes.
Frontier Airlines has not specified when the airline plans on taking delivery of its first A321neo. In addition to orders for both A320neo and A321neo aircraft, Frontier recently placed an order for 18 Airbus A321XLR aircraft. While the Airbus A321neo can cross the Atlantic Ocean from cities like New York and Boston, the A321XLR was intentionally designed for such flights. A number of A321XLR customers intend to operate the aircraft on trans-Atlantic flights, however, Frontier has not specified the routes or cities that will receive A321XLR service.
For the latest travel news, deals and points and miles tips please subscribe to The Points Guy daily email newsletter.
Featured image courtesy of Airbus
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.