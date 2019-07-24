This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Frontier Airlines will add a new gate to its roster in Denver to support its growing flight schedule at the airport.
The hometown carrier will add gate A54 to its roster in Denver (DEN), bringing its total to nine gates on concourse A, the airport confirms. A Denver City Council committee will vote on the change to Frontier’s lease with the airport later today.
Gate A54 recently received an upgrade from what had been a ground-level gate designed to serve regional aircraft to one with a jetbridge, says Denver airport spokesman Alex Renteria.
Frontier is rapidly growing in Denver. The airline is scheduled to operate 24% more flights this month compared to July 2018, Diio by Cirium schedules show.
Related: 11 Things I Learned From My First Flights on Frontier
That translates to up to 16 more daily Frontier flights compared to last year. In total, the carrier’s July schedule for Denver peaks at 87 departures a day, according to the data.
Frontier’s effort to grow in Denver comes as the airport is booming. The facility saw a nearly 5% jump in passenger numbers to 62.7 million in 2018, U.S. Department of Transporation data via Diio shows.
Denver was the fifth-busiest airport in the U.S. in 2018, according to the DOT’s ranking.
Related: See All of TPG’s Frontier Airlines Coverage
This year, the airport’s largest carrier United Airlines plans to operate 10% more flights and its second largest carrier Southwest Airlines 3.9% more flights, according to Diio. Frontier, the third largest, is scheduled to operate 14.5% more flights.
Traffic growth is driving a multi-billion-dollar airport expansion program in Denver. Work includes a reconfiguration of the terminal, and construction of 39 additional gates across all three concourses.
Lots of work still to do on the Great Hall at @DENAirport, construction just kicked off last week.
More on #DEN‘s capital plans: https://t.co/C1HcOvIJ6h pic.twitter.com/YZO5uXsDKo
— Edward Russell (@e_russell) July 19, 2018
Southwest has already put its hand up for the new gates planned for concourse C. United will use the expansion of concourse B.
Featured image courtesy of Denver airport.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.