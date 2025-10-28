Frontier Airlines added a new option for members of its loyalty program on Tuesday, allowing frequent flyers to redeem miles for packages that bundle popular add-ons like seat selection and baggage.

The three available bundles range in cost from 2,000 miles to 8,000 miles and are available to Frontier Miles loyalty program members. The bundles include options for economy seating, premium seating and Frontier's UpFront Plus seating.

These perks are in addition to the award flights travelers can currently book with their earned miles.

"We're redefining what travelers can expect from value-driven air travel," Bobby Schroeter, Frontier's chief commercial officer, said in a statement. "This new redemption option gives FRONTIER Miles members more choice, more flexibility, and more value. ... The most rewarding loyalty program in the sky just got even better."

The new bundles come in three levels:

The economy bundle starts at 2,000 miles and includes a carry-on bag, standard seat selection and no change or cancellation fees.

The premium bundle starts at 4,000 miles and includes a carry-on bag, premium seat selection and no change or cancellation fees.

The business bundle starts at 8,000 miles and includes a carry-on bag, two checked bags weighing up to 50 pounds each, UpFront Plus seat selection and no change or cancellation fees.

Members of the airline's Frontier Miles program earn both miles for award redemptions and points for qualifying for elite status. The program is free to join, and members start by earning 10 miles and 10 points for every dollar spent. The earning rates increase when travelers reach each elite status level. For example, members who reach the highest Elite Diamond status can earn up to 20 points and up to 20 miles for every dollar spent.

Travelers who sign up for the Frontier Airlines World Mastercard® can earn even more — up to 5 miles for every dollar spent on the card. The card comes with a $99 annual fee.

Beyond the new bundles, travelers who reach certain status levels receive their own perks. Members of the second-lowest Elite Gold tier, for example, receive complimentary carry-on bags, while upper-level Elite Platinum and Elite Diamond members receive their first checked bag free.

Elite Gold, Elite Platinum and Elite Diamond members can also unlock upgrades to Frontier's UpFront Plus seats, with the timing depending on their status level. The seat option includes a blocked middle seat at the front of the plane.

The updated reward options come as Frontier prepares to roll out its new first-class seats, which are expected to be installed in a two-by-two configuration in the front two rows of its aircraft. The new seats are expected to launch in early 2026.

