One of America’s top budget airlines has a new leader in charge.

Frontier Airlines on Thursday announced it tapped James Dempsey as its new CEO, following the departure of longtime chief executive Barry Biffle late last year.

Dempsey had been serving as interim CEO since December and now will continue in the role permanently.

The move comes at a pivotal moment for the Denver-based, ultra-low-cost carrier.

Shortly before the holidays, reports surfaced that Frontier was, once again, in talks about a potential merger with top budget competitor Spirit Airlines (which is currently mired in Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings).

LUKE SHARRETT/BLOOMBERG/GETTY IMAGES

Frontier, meanwhile, is on the cusp of rolling out its first-ever, first-class seats, and it has overhauled some elements of the business model it used for the past two years. Those moves have come amid headwinds for the low-cost airline industry as consumers have shown an enduring willingness to pay more for premium seats that are a hallmark of their traditional rivals.

At the same time, Frontier has worked to fortify its Frontier Miles loyalty program and up the appeal of its cobranded credit card — critical elements of the business model for nearly every major carrier today.

Read more: Frontier Miles elite status: What it is and how to earn it

It’s not clear how the leadership change at the top of Frontier will affect any of these initiatives.

Daily Newsletter Reward your inbox with the TPG Daily newsletter Join over 700,000 readers for breaking news, in-depth guides and exclusive deals from TPG’s experts Email address Sign up By signing up, you will receive newsletters and promotional content and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Dempsey, an industry veteran, has spent more than a decade in leadership roles at Frontier, most recently serving as the airline’s president.

Before that, though, he was on the leadership team at an airline frequent international travelers are likely very familiar with: Ryanair, the European low-cost carrier.

Ryanair Boeing 737-800 on the runway. JJFARQUITECTOS/TWENTY20

“His expertise will help us capitalize on the opportunities we see ahead, preserve our industry-leading cost advantage and guide Frontier into the future,” Frontier Group Holdings board chair Bill Franke said of Dempsey in a statement announcing the news Thursday.

Related reading: