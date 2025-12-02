Are you a frequent Frontier Airlines flyer — or do you expect to be next year? If so, you won't want to skip this deal!

Frontier Airlines on Tuesday announced a special limited-time promotion offering passengers a fast track to several tiers of elite status after as few as two round-trip flights.

To get status, travelers must opt in to the promotion on Frontier's website by logging into their Frontier Miles account and filling out the form here. After opting in, Frontier flyers who book two flights by Dec. 9 for travel completed by March 11 will earn Elite Gold status through 2026.

To shoot for Elite Platinum status, book three more round-trip flights for travel through Sept. 30. Platinum status will remain valid through 2027.

There's some fine print, however: You'll have to spend at least $300 on base airfare and ancillary purchases (things like seat assignments or checked bags) to qualify for Gold, and at least $750 total to qualify for Platinum.

Seating on Frontier's Airbus A321neo. DAVID SLOTNICK/THE POINTS GUY

Even with the spend requirements, the promotion still offers travelers a great deal: You'd normally need to earn 20,000 elite status points to hit Gold status, and 50,000 points for Platinum. Elite status points are primarily earned at a rate of 10-20 per dollar spent on airfare and extras, so you're looking at a normal spend requirement of $1,000 to $2,000 for Gold, or $2,500 to $5,000 for Platinum.

You can also earn elite status points with the airline's cobranded credit card at a rate of one point per dollar spent.

Frontier Miles, which the airline revamped last year, has four status tiers: Silver, Gold, Platinum and Diamond.

Gold status comes with a slew of benefits, including upgrades to Preferred seats at booking, Premium seats during check-in and UpFront Plus seats four hours before departure, with first-class upgrades coming in early 2026.

Gold also includes waived change and cancel fees, Group 1 boarding for the status holder (and Group 4 boarding for travel companions) and a free carry-on bag.

Platinum status offers the same benefits as Gold, except that passengers can upgrade to Premium seats at booking and UpFront Plus seats 12 hours before departure. Everyone on the reservation gets a free carry-on and checked bag and can board with Group 1. Platinum also includes an unlimited companion pass, which lets the traveler bring a companion for free — aside from taxes — on any flight, as well as 50% off a Frontier Discount Den membership.

For travelers who fly Frontier, the status fast tracks could seriously elevate next year's travels. But remember, you only have a few days to book the first two flights — so act fast.

