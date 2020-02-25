Earn 7,500 Wyndham points (enough for a free night at many hotels) after 2 stays
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Wyndham Rewards has just launched a promotion called “Make Your Break,” which offers 7,500 points (worth $82.50 according to TPG valuations) after two stays.
Wyndham is marketing this promotion as a free night after two qualifying stays, but that’s not exactly true. This limited-time offer will net you enough points for a free night at Wyndham’s lowest-category hotels. Wyndham charges as much as 30,000 points per night at their more upscale properties.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Here’s what you need to know about this deal:
- Register here
- Book two qualifying stays with Wyndham by April 26, 2020
- Complete two stays by May 21, 2020
- You’ll earn bonus of 5,500 points (worth $60.50 according to TPG monthly valuations) after your second stay is complete (one bonus per account)
One stay includes all consecutive nights at the same participating property, regardless of check-ins or check-outs. In other words, two consecutive nights at the same hotel will count as one stay, not two — even if you make two separate reservation.
Wyndham guarantees you’ll earn at least 1,000 points per stay. That means you’ll have earned at least 2,000 points after completing two stays. Add that to the 5,500 bonus points you’ll earn for achieving this promotion, and you’ll have a total of at least 7,500 points, which is enough for a stay at Wyndham’s lowest-category hotels.
Related: The best hotel credit cards
Is this a good deal?
With 9,000+ properties worldwide, Wyndham hotels are everywhere. They include brands such as Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel, Super 8, Travelodge, TRYP and many more. That means this promotion is easy to achieve, and the points are easy to spend.
The Wyndham award chart is split into three tiers:
- 7,500 points (or 1,500 points + cash)
- 15,000 points (or 3,000 points + cash)
- 30,000 points (or 6,000 points + cash)
You can use the points you earn from this promotion for a free night at low-tier hotels, but keep in mind they can also be dirt cheap with cash. Perhaps the smarter play would be to continue to accrue your points for a higher-category hotel, like the Waikiki Marina Resort at the Ilikai. The hotel costs 15,000 points per night, but it can easily cost $250 in cash. That mean you’ll receive a value of 1.67 cents per point.
Related: Wyndham sweet spot properties that now cost fewer points
Remember, you can also accrue Wyndham points quickly with cards like the Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card. You can transfer Capital One miles to Wyndham at a ratio of 2:1.5 (1,000 Capital One miles = 750 Wyndham Rewards points). Plus, the card currently comes with 50,000 bonus miles after you spend $3,000 on purchases within the first three months from account opening. That’s like receiving 37,500 Wyndham points from the card’s welcome bonus.
Featured photo courtesy of Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Puerto Rico Golf & Beach Resort.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.