American, Delta waive fare difference for international flyers scrambling to get home
Traveling during the pandemic? Be sure to pack some extra flexibility.
On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control announced that all international travelers to the U.S., including citizens, will be required to show proof of a negative COVID test taken within three days of departure.
With the new rule going into effect on Jan. 26, some flyers are likely scrambling to get home, for fear of getting stranded abroad due to poor testing infrastructure or limited capacity.
To that end, American Airlines and Delta will waive both the change fee and fare difference for international travelers looking to get back to the country immediately.
Both carriers have issued a temporary fare difference waiver for travel from all international destinations to the U.S. For tickets purchased on or before Jan. 12 with travel through Feb. 9, American and Delta will allow flyers to change to any other flight before the new testing requirement kicks in.
It remains to be seen if other U.S. carriers will follow suit, but if history is any indication, it won’t be long before we hear from the others.
According to a United spokesperson, the carrier “looks forward to working with the federal government on implementing this new order… United is actively working to introduce new technologies and processes to making navigating these testing requirements easier both for our employees and our customers.”
Even if others don’t match, making a last-minute change likely won’t cost nearly as much as it would’ve before the pandemic.
Every major U.S. airline has permanently dropped change fees, including most international tickets, so flyers won’t have to worry about the pesky $200 or more charge when making modifications.
You’re still on the hook for a possible fare difference, but with airfares at historic lows, making changes these days shouldn’t break the bank.
