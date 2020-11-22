Four Seasons unveils 2022 private-jet itineraries aboard custom Airbus A321LR
If you’re looking for a trip of a lifetime, this definitely fits the bill.
Since 2015, Four Seasons has offered a limited number of exclusive private jet itineraries that whisk deep-pocketed travelers to multiple properties across the globe.
These weeks-long itineraries criss-cross continents to provide guests with the most luxurious Four Seasons experience possible.
Well, if you’ve been saving up — or looking for the ultimate “revenge travel” excursion — the Toronto-based chain has great news for you. You can now book private-jet trips in 2022, when the pandemic is hopefully a distant memory.
For one, families will appreciate a new 13-day itinerary that’s designed for both adults and children alike. Dubbed “African Wonders,” this trip begins in Athens, spends a day at The Pyramids in Egypt, and continues to the Serengeti, Mauritius, Rwanda and Victoria Falls before landing in Johannesburg as the final stop.
The cost? Just a cool $104,500 per adult and $99,500 per child, assuming double occupancy.
If you do decide to book, there’s a flexible cancellation policy that allows you to claim a full refund for any reason up to six months before departure. Hopefully, getting a refund from Four Seasons is a lot easier than it is from some of the major airlines.
Two of the other private-jet excursions for 2022 are back by popular demand. The “Timeless Encounters” journey is a 24-day voyage that begins in Kona and ends in London — but it goes the long way.
After leaving Hawaii, you’ll stop in Bora Bora, Sydney, Bali, Chiang Mai, India, Dubai and Prague before bidding farewell to the jet in London.
This $168,000 per-person journey is designed for adults only.
If you’re looking for the ultimate extravagance, there’s the “Ancient Explorer.” This 24-day trip takes you to ten different destinations. Beginning in Miami, you’ll be whisked off to Mexico City, before heading to Easter Island, Bora Bora, Australia, Thailand, the Middle East, Italy’s Sicilian coast and finally, Madrid.
This trip will set you back a whopping $170,000 per person.
With the sky-high price tags, nearly everything is included in your journey, including five-star accommodations — most at Four Seasons properties around the world. You’ll be served three daily chef-inspired meals, and many of the excursions are included as well.
There’s a dedicated on-board concierge available to answer any of your questions, and your luggage will be handled exclusively by a team of porters — meaning that you won’t lift a finger while on vacation.
As for the jet itself, Four Seasons, along with its partner TCS World Travel, are set to debut a brand-new Airbus A321LR next year.
The jet will be outfitted with 48 fully-flat, forward-facing seats arranged in a 2-2 configuration. Each seat has an ottoman that doubles as a buddy seat. While the top international carriers offer more privacy, this jet is far more luxurious.
The seats are upholstered in white Poltrona Frau leather. Inflight entertainment will be distributed via iPads, and there’s Wi-Fi as well.
There’s even a social lounge at the back of the plane, designed to encourage passengers to mix and mingle. The lounge sports a full wine bar, as well as a mixologist ready to craft your favorite cocktail. You’ll even be able to get an onboard spa service back here.
Finally, the bathrooms are much larger than your traditional aircraft lavatories — expect full-length mirrors, luxurious toiletries and even a leather bench seat.
As for anti-coronavirus measures, the jet itself is outfitted with hospital-grade HEPA air filters. Masks are required and other sanitation guidelines will be in place, all as part of the chain’s Lead with Care program. Of course, by 2022, the coronavirus will hopefully be well behind us.
Until then, I’ll be figuring out if I can use points and miles to cover any of these vacations. If not, I may just be “stuck” with Emirates’ first class.
All renderings courtesy of Four Seasons
