Flash sweeps: Win a $2,500 Airbnb gift card by donating to support women and girls
DONATE HERE FOR A CHANCE TO WIN 1,000,000 UNITED MILES
Earlier this month, we launched a Prizeo campaign to support the Gbowee Foundation Africa, an organization whose mission is to provide outstanding education to women and girls and ensure that future generations of Liberians are peaceful, reconciled and empowered.
And the initial response has been outstanding.
Since our campaign began — on International Women’s Day, no less — we have already raised over $35,000 for this incredible organization. Not only that, but everyone who contributed at least $10 was entered to win the grand prize: 1 million United MileagePlus miles and a trip to NYC (or virtual consultation, depending on the pandemic) where The Points Guy himself Brian Kelly will help you plan an epic trip.
But that’s not all. If you donate in the next 48 hours, you’ll also be entered into a flash sweepstakes to win a $2,500 Airbnb gift card — the perfect prize if you’re planning a splurge-worthy, post-pandemic trip.
All it takes is a contribution of at least $10 before Friday March 26 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time — though the more you donate, the more chances you have to win. And select donation levels also include additional prizes like TPG merchandise, travel bags and 1-on-1 points consultations with TPG’s editorial experts.
If you want a chance to win both a $2,500 Airbnb gift card and 1 million United miles, don’t wait! Donate now to support a great cause — but remember that this flash sweeps is only available for the next 48 hours.
Featured photo by Chris Dong / The Points Guy
