Join the first ‘TPG Talks’ webinar and learn how to earn miles from home
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Stuck at home and dreaming about your next trip? Join the first-ever session of TPG Talks to learn one of the easiest ways to earn points, miles or cash back without leaving the comfort of your living room: online shopping portals. If you’ve ever purchased anything online, you don’t want to miss this session.
TPG Talks is a series of live webinars hosted by team members from The Points Guy, covering various aspects of the travel, credit card and loyalty industries. Join from anywhere in the world on any device to learn tips and tricks that’ll get you closer to your next dream vacation. I’ll be hosting the first session this week, and TPG Senior Editor Nick Ewen will be moderating the webinar to ensure we answer all of your questions and the tech side runs smoothly.
If you think understanding shopping portals is only for beginners, we’ll be taking things to the next level at the end of the webinar by showing how to ‘stack’ multiple portals, mobile apps and credit card tools to save on almost any household purchase. There’s no reason to pay full price for almost anything and you can accomplish the savings from the comfort of your house.
Register now for the first TPG Talks webinar
We plan on having roughly 20 minutes of content, including:
- An introduction to the various shopping portals
- Why you need to use a shopping portal aggregator
- The best ways to use shopping portals to ensure your purchases track
- What items are excluded from earning points or cash back from shopping portals
- How to use a portal, mobile app and card offer to triple stack for large savings
After our presentation, we’ll hold a Q&A session, where you’ll be able to type a question and have it answered live. With our collective knowledge from years spent maximizing loyalty programs, we should be able to answer just about anything you want to know when it comes to earning points and miles from home.
This is the first in a series of TPG Talks designed to teach you how to make the most of our current lives from home. Tune in to all of our TPG Talks so when it is time to once again hit the road, you’ll have the points and the knowledge to maximize your travel.
Register for the first TPG Talks now
Featured photo by Popartic/Getty Images
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.