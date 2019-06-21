This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The wait is over and the Apple card is finally here… well, at least for Apple employees. After months of beta testing the card, employees who signed up are starting to receive their physical card in the mail.
Per usual with all things Apple, a lot of people were excited to see how tech company would change the game yet again after they revealed mock-ups of the card back in March. Thanks to iMore, here’s a first look at what the card looks like in person:
It’s simple to say the least. The image above has been altered to remove the cardholder’s name for privacy purposes, reports iMore, adding that it will be written in black font.
One of the most exciting details about the Apple card is that it’s made of titanium and there’s no annual fee — making it the first fee free titanium card. That means you get the sophistication of clanking down a metal card without the price that’s typically associated with it.
The card itself weighs in at 0.52 ounces, which is comparable to metal cards like the Chase Sapphire cards and the American Express Business Centurion Card.
Additionally, there will be no card number printed on the card, adding to the minimalist look. Instead, all personal information will be gathered from a user’s Apple ID and then stored in their Apple wallet — which means if you don’t have an iPhone, you won’t be eligible for this card.
As for the packaging, it too remains simple and sleek until you open it up to reveal a rainbow ombre.
What do you think about the new Apple card? Too plain for your liking or do you love the simplicity of it?
The card didn’t make any headlines for its rewards, offering 3% back on Apple purchases, 2% back on purchases made with Apple Pay and 1% back on everything else. You’re likely better off using a product like Citi Double Cash Card which offers 2% back on all purchases (1% when you buy, plus 1% when you pay) or the Uber Visa Card which gives 4% back on dining, among other rewards.
If you’re interested in learning more about the Apple card and what kind of rewards it offers, check out our post comparing it to other no-fee credit cards.
Featured image courtesy of Apple.
