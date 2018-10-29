Your First Look Inside Delta’s Brand New A220
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Update: Some offers mentioned below are no longer available. View the current offers here.
At long last, this is our first look at the interior of Delta’s first-ever Airbus A220, the plane formerly known as the Bombardier CS100. After wrapping up its time in the paint shop, completing its pre-delivery test flight, showing off for a foursome of SkyMiles Experience winners and making its way to Atlanta over the weekend, the airlines oh-so-special A220 opened its door to cameras.
Right away, you’ll notice a passenger-friendly move when transitioning from First Class to Comfort+. There’s no wall here, and in turn, no hard bulkhead. This allows the first row of Comfort+ to store their backpacks and purses underneath the last row of First Class rather than scrambling to find room for all of their belongings in an overhead bin.
The A220’s cabin has many of the same visual cues as you’ll find on Delta’s newer Boeing 757 and 737-900ER aircraft, including the latest stitching and full-spectrum LED ambient lighting.
Look a little closer, and you’ll see that the interior is in a class of its own. It features the widest seats (18.6 inches) in the economy cabin across all of Delta’s fleet — not even its flagship Airbus A350 with Delta One Suites features roomier Main Cabin seating.
The first class-cabin features three rows of 2-2 seating, with each seat being 20.5 inches wide. The Main Cabin is configured as 2-3 seating, but you’ll notice above that the Exit Row is 2-2 as well. We suspect this row will be in high demand for couples aiming for a more private ride.
While we’re still awaiting specifics from the airline, we do know that the first class-cabin offers the largest IFE screens of any Delta domestic first class-seat.
The entire cabin will have access to speedy Gogo 2Ku Wi-Fi, personal power ports at each seat and complimentary premium entertainment on individual seatback screens.
All told, there are 109 seats on Delta’s A220, including 12 in first class, 15 in Delta Comfort+ and 82 in Main Cabin. Comfort+ and Main Cabin are arranged in a 2-3 configuration.
You can learn more about the initial routes Delta plans to cover with the A220 here. We’ll be aboard one of the inaugural flights in January 2019 to bring you a full review of what it’s like to spend time in the very cabin you’re peering at here.
If you’re planning to book a seat on one of the initial routes, make sure you use the right credit card. We’ve assembled a guide covering the best cards for Delta loyalists, and the Delta Reserve® for Business Credit Card from American Express, which includes gratis Delta Sky Club lounge access, is offering an elevated welcome bonus of 70,000 miles after you spend $5,000 within the first three months (offer expires Nov. 7, 2018).
Featured image courtesy of Delta Air Lines.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- No delivery fees for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with a DashPass subscription from DoorDash -over a $100 value. Activate with your Chase Sapphire card by December 31, 2021.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.