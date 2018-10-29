News

Your First Look Inside Delta’s Brand New A220

 Darren Murph
Oct 29, 2018

At long last, this is our first look at the interior of Delta’s first-ever Airbus A220, the plane formerly known as the Bombardier CS100. After wrapping up its time in the paint shop, completing its pre-delivery test flight, showing off for a foursome of SkyMiles Experience winners and making its way to Atlanta over the weekend, the airlines oh-so-special A220 opened its door to cameras.

a220
Delta’s A220 first class seating. (Photo courtesy of Delta Air Lines)

Right away, you’ll notice a passenger-friendly move when transitioning from First Class to Comfort+. There’s no wall here, and in turn, no hard bulkhead. This allows the first row of Comfort+ to store their backpacks and purses underneath the last row of First Class rather than scrambling to find room for all of their belongings in an overhead bin.

a220
Delta’s A220 first class seating, as well as extra-large windows. (Photo courtesy of Delta Air Lines)

The A220’s cabin has many of the same visual cues as you’ll find on Delta’s newer Boeing 757 and 737-900ER aircraft, including the latest stitching and full-spectrum LED ambient lighting.

delta a220
Passengers will find full-spectrum LED lighting on board Delta’s A220. (Photo courtesy of Delta Air Lines)

Look a little closer, and you’ll see that the interior is in a class of its own. It features the widest seats (18.6 inches) in the economy cabin across all of Delta’s fleet — not even its flagship Airbus A350 with Delta One Suites features roomier Main Cabin seating.

delta a220
At 18.6 inches, the A220 features the widest economy seating in Delta’s entire fleet. (Photo courtesy of Delta Air Lines)

The first class-cabin features three rows of 2-2 seating, with each seat being 20.5 inches wide. The Main Cabin is configured as 2-3 seating, but you’ll notice above that the Exit Row is 2-2 as well. We suspect this row will be in high demand for couples aiming for a more private ride.

a220
Delta’s first-ever Airbus A220 interior. (Photo courtesy of Delta Air Lines)

While we’re still awaiting specifics from the airline, we do know that the first class-cabin offers the largest IFE screens of any Delta domestic first class-seat.

delta a220
Main Cabin passengers are also treated to a large IFE screen on Delta’s A220. (Photo courtesy of Delta Air Lines)

The entire cabin will have access to speedy Gogo 2Ku Wi-Fi, personal power ports at each seat and complimentary premium entertainment on individual seatback screens.

delta a220
At 18.6 inches, the A220 features the widest economy seating in Delta’s entire fleet. Passengers will find full-spectrum LED lighting on board Delta’s A220. (Photo courtesy of Delta Air Lines)

All told, there are 109 seats on Delta’s A220, including 12 in first class, 15 in Delta Comfort+ and 82 in Main Cabin. Comfort+ and Main Cabin are arranged in a 2-3 configuration.

delta a220
A glimpse at the lavatory on board Delta’s first A220. (Photo courtesy of Delta Air Lines)

You can learn more about the initial routes Delta plans to cover with the A220 here. We’ll be aboard one of the inaugural flights in January 2019 to bring you a full review of what it’s like to spend time in the very cabin you’re peering at here.

delta a220
A glimpse at Delta Comfort+ seating on the Airbus A220. (Photo courtesy of Delta Air Lines)

If you’re planning to book a seat on one of the initial routes, make sure you use the right credit card. We’ve assembled a guide covering the best cards for Delta loyalists, and the Delta Reserve® for Business Credit Card from American Express, which includes gratis Delta Sky Club lounge access, is offering an elevated welcome bonus of 70,000 miles after you spend $5,000 within the first three months (offer expires Nov. 7, 2018).

Featured image courtesy of Delta Air Lines.

Darren Murph holds a Guinness World Record as the planet's most prolific professional blogger. He's an explorer at heart, having traversed nearly 50 countries and all 50 US states. He's flown over one million miles on Delta alone, and serves as a senior writer at TPG.
