Farnborough International Airshow 2020 canceled
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The Farnborough International Airshow has become the latest industry victim of coronavirus, taking what would have been the year’s largest trade event in aviation off the calendar.
The event, which was scheduled to take place July 20-24, has been canceled, Farnborough International announced Friday.
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more airline news.
“After very careful consideration, the unprecedented impact of the global Coronavirus pandemic has forced this decision in the interests of the health and safety of our exhibitors, visitors, contractors and staff,” the group’s organizers said in a statement. “We at Farnborough International share your disappointment that we are unable to present the Airshow as planned, but rest assured, we are determined to continue to work together and will ensure the Farnborough International Airshow returns in 2022 better than ever.”
Related: How airplanes get to Farnborough, the biggest aviation show.
Farnborough is one of the world’s largest aviation shows. It takes place every other year, alternating with the Paris Air Show, and has been the launchpad for major developments in commercial aviation.
Read more: Aircraft highlights from the 2016 Farnborough Airshow.
The Airbus A380 performed a flyover of the show in 2006, and when TPG visited Farnborough in 2016, some of the best-known aircraft today were securing their place in various airlines’ fleet lineups.
That’s because in addition to presenting an opportunity for manufacturers to showcase their products, the air shows are an important part of aviation industry dealmaking.
Related: A quiet Airbus – Boeing battle at Farnborough 2018.
Major aircraft orders are often announced on the sidelines of Farnborough. For example, at the 2018 Airshow, Airbus secured more than 400 new aircraft orders, according to Routes Online. Farnborough organizers estimated the worth of those orders at more than $192 billion, adding the the 2018 show included more than 1,500 exhibitors and welcomed about 80,000 visitors from 112 different countries.
Featured photo by Mary Turner/Bloomberg via Getty Images.
- Earn up to 70,000 bonus miles. Earn 60,000 bonus miles after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Plus, earn an additional 10,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of Card Membership. Offer Expires 4/1/2020.
- Enjoy your first checked bag free and Main Cabin 1 Priority Boarding on Delta flights.
- New! Get ready for your next trip - spend $10,000 in purchases on your card in a calendar year and receive a $100 Delta Flight Credit to get you there sooner.
- Earn 2X Miles on Delta purchases, at restaurants worldwide and at U.S. supermarkets.
- Earn 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.
- Receive a 20% savings in the form of a statement credit after you use your Card on eligible Delta in-flight purchases of food, beverages, and audio headsets.
- Enjoy a $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $99.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.