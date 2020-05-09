Deal alert: Stay, golf for cheap at the Fairmont Chateau Whistler
Editor’s note: At TPG, our top priority is providing our readers with the information needed to make educated decisions about travel. This is not the best time to travel, domestically or internationally. But we are sharing this information to provide value for future travel once coronavirus concerns have subsided.
Even as the world slowly begins to open up again, vacations won’t look the same for some time. The best getaways will allow travelers to continue practicing safe social distancing, and this June 2020 golf package from the Fairmont Chateau Whistler in British Columbia, as first reported by Frequent Flyer Bonuses, does just that.
Between June 1 and June 30, 2020, the Fairmont Chateau Whistler is offering heavily discounted packages through its Golf Super Saver Offer from $132 ($185 CAD) per person, per night using promotional code PGFF for a double-occupancy room and a round of golf at Chateau Whistler Golf Club.
Each night includes:
- One night’s accommodation at Fairmont Chateau Whistler
- One round of 18-holes at Chateau Whistler Golf Club per person, per night
Tee times can be reserved ahead of time, or with the hotel upon arrival.
Golf rounds include:
- Unlimited golf on same day of play after initial paid round of golf (round(s) may be reserved upon completion of each round of golf) on arrival or departure day
- Complimentary club rentals
- Unlimited access to the practice facility
- Complimentary golf club storage
- Complimentary shuttle to and from the Fairmont Chateau Whistler Golf Clubhouse
- Juniors golf for free (applies to one child 16 years of age or under, after 1 p.m.)
- Guest signing privileges
A wealth of additional add-ons are available, including breakfast, a variety of alcoholic beverages, a fruit sampler and even a “treat your teen” package.
A quick search of rates in June shows a double-occupancy room goes for $279 per night:
A round of golf at the Fairmont Chateau Whistler typically costs $135 ($189 CAD) daily, while twilight tee time rates begin at $99 ($139 CAD). (British Columbia residents can score a discount of $20 – $30 CAD off of the daily rate with proof of local residence.) At this rate you’d spend $274.50 per person (before fees) to split a room and play a round of golf, meaning you’re saving $142 per person, per night if you choose to take advantage of this offer.
The Fairmont Chateau Whistler charges an additional resort fee of $14 ($20 CAD) per room, per night. Additional taxes and fees total 16% of the room total, and are not included in the advertised rate.
Packages must be paid in advance, and are nonrefundable within 72 hours of check-in time. Reservations made under the Golf Super Saver Offer can earn credit under the ALL – Accor Live Limitless loyalty program.
Featured photo courtesy of the Fairmont Chateau Whistler.
