ExxonMobil launches a new app to reward you for buying gas
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
ExxonMobil has just launched a new app called Exxon Mobil Rewards+™. It’s got a couple of cool features for customers, including the ability to pay for gas from your phone, increased rewards on purchases and personalized offers based on location.
Though Exxon Mobil isn’t generally the best rewards program to save on gas, you can stack Exxon Mobil Rewards with credit cards that offer bonuses at gas stations to maximize your returns. To celebrate the launch of the app, Exxon is offering a limited-time promotion allowing users to earn five cents per gallon in points until Feb. 2020. Even better, for Premium status customers that bonus is doubled — meaning you’ll earn 10 cents per gallon in points, though it’s limited to purchases on premium fuel.
Related: How to save money on gas
For those worried about security, Exxon and IBM iX designed the app together, promising that customer’s payment information never reaches the pump. The app also uses IBM Watson Campaign Automation, which means you’ll see personalized offers based on your geolocation.
Exxon already operated a free app, called Exxon Mobil Speedpass+, which was designed to accept mobile payments and reduce the risk of skimming (stealing credit card information at the pump). This new iteration offers some great features, including an all-in-one stop for payment, rewards and coupons. If you’re an Exxon customer, download now in order to take advantage of the increased bonuses and maximize your rewards.
Feature photo by Mongkol Chuewong/Getty Images.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.