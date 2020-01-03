You can visit 2 more countries in Europe with this popular train pass
Eurail, the European travel pass company, will take you to two new countries in 2020 — Estonia and Latvia. Eurail travelers can now visit a total of 33 countries, including all three of the Baltic countries — Lithuania is the third — via trains and ferries.
In another upgrade for the new year, Eurail Pass travelers can now use both of the Thello train routes between Italy and France. Thello reservations can be made up to 120 days in advance.
Eurail has also improved its free Rail Planner App to include updated timetables and a map view of trips and statistics on the countries and distance traveled which can be shared directly to social media channels such as Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.
The Eurail Pass (for non-Europeans), or the Interrail Pass (for EU citizens) allows travelers to traverse the continent with a single ticket. Eurail passes offer significant discounts from the cost of single-use train tickets.
As of early 2019, Eurail offers two options: The Global Pass and the One Country Pass. The Global Pass allows travelers certain numbers of days of train travel within a set time period throughout the network. The cheapest Global Pass begins at $278 for an adult in second class and offers four days of train travel anywhere in the network within a one-month period. There are many other options of numbers of days on trains and numbers of months. If you want to go big before going home, you could purchase a three-month unlimited Global Pass in first class for $1,358. The One Country Pass is for travel within a single country and also varies by the number of days of travel within a month and whether it is for first-class or second-class trips.
Eurail passes are particularly popular with young travelers, who get an additional discount in 2020: Travelers between the ages of 12 to 27 will receive 25% off the standard adult cost for Eurail passes, up from a 23% youth traveler discount in 2019.
Passes can be used on many local and high-speed trains, as well as certain night trains operating as far north as Scandinavia, as far west as Portugal and all the way to Turkey in the east.
