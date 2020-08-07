You can now earn Emirates Skywards miles by shopping online
Emirates has added new functionality for its U.S.-based members. The airline is offering U.S. members of its loyalty program the opportunity to earn miles through shopping online through a portal. Members of the Skywards program can now earn Skywards Miles at 1,500 U.S. and U.K. brands.
Online shopping portals are arguably one of the easiest and best ways to earn miles. All it takes is an extra couple of clicks to open up your preferred airline’s shopping portal of choice where you’ll then be directed to the website of the retailer of your choice. The simple process means you get rewarded for purchases you were going to make anyway, sometimes up to as many as 40 miles per dollar spent.
Skywards members can access Emirates’ shopping portal either through the Emirates app or through the dedicated website.
We had a look at the number of Skywards miles being offered per $1 spent. Here are a couple of popular examples as of time of writing.
Apple
- Emirates: 1.5 miles per dollar spent
Asos
- Emirates: 3 miles per dollar spent
Ebags
- Emirates: 4.5 miles per dollar spent
Ray-Ban
- Emirates: 3 miles per dollar spent
All of these promotional rates expire on Aug. 31, 2020 except for Apple, which expires on Aug. 12.
While Emirates’ new shopping portal program is a nice extra way to top up your miles, one of the best ways to get Skywards Miles quickly is by transferring Membership Rewards points that you earn through spending on cards like The Platinum Card® from American Express. You’ll earn one Skywards mile per one Membership Reward point transferred with an estimated transfer time of two working days.
Featured image by 10’000 Hours/Getty Images
