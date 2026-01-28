Skip to content
Emirates and Marriott to debut first-ever Ritz-Carlton Lodge this year — and it's all-inclusive

Jan. 28, 2026
Marriott International, in partnership with Emirates, will open the first-ever Ritz-Carlton Lodge later this year in Australia's stunning Blue Mountains, marking a milestone for the luxury hotel brand and a new way to use Marriott Bonvoy points.

The 40-room Emirates Wolgan Valley, a Ritz-Carlton Lodge is expected to open in mid-2026 in partnership with the Dubai-based airline, according to Emirates. Set within a 7,000-acre conservation reserve, the all-inclusive resort will feature spacious rooms with private pools and bespoke amenities, including a dedicated naturalist hub "to curate immersive, conservation-led experiences," according to the press release.

Guests can also enjoy the resort's outdoor pool, tennis courts, equestrian stables, fitness center and spa, along with the chance to spot wildlife like kangaroos, bare-nosed wombats and brush-tailed rock wallabies.

Those looking to immerse themselves in nature even more can book the signature "sleep-out" experience, during which the resort will bring them on a guided journey complete with an outdoor evening meal and the opportunity to relax by a campfire.

"We're honoured to collaborate with Emirates on this milestone development, which sees the world's largest hotelier and the world's largest international airline come together to reinvigorate the luxury tourism offering in New South Wales," Rajeev Menon, Marriott's president of the Asia-Pacific region, excluding China, said in a statement, adding that the lodge will be "a major drawcard for our network of 260 million loyal Marriott Bonvoy members around the world, particularly with the upcoming plans in store for immersive experiences that connect them deeply to the local area - something our luxury travellers are increasingly prioritising."

Emirates previously operated a property in the area called Emirates One&Only Wolgan Valley. However, the hotel was closed in 2023 "in response to [the] resort's ongoing challenges with road access," according to the luxury hotel group. Now, guests will access the new Ritz-Carlton Lodge by either a four-wheel-drive vehicle or a helicopter.

Tim Clark, president of Emirates, said the new property "will not only be an extraordinary resort appealing to discerning travellers seeking to be close to nature, but also a powerful engine for local economic growth, helping to rejuvenate the Wolgan Valley locality."

The new lodge will join two other Ritz-Carlton properties in Australia: The Ritz-Carlton, Perth and The Ritz-Carlton, Melbourne.

