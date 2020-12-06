Embraer delivers new private jet that can fly Paris-New York City
Fractional jet ownership company Flexjet has taken delivery of its first Embraer Praetor 600 jet in a deal valued at $1.4 billion.
Flexjet is using the Praetor 600 as part of its Red Label by Flexjet program, which offers flight crews dedicated to a single specific aircraft and fully customized and handcrafted interiors with the industry’s youngest and most technologically advanced fleet in the wake of the ongoing pandemic.
Called the farthest-flying super-midsize jet in the world, the Praetor 600 can fly nonstop to city-pairs including São Paulo to Miami and London to Dubai. It has a six-foot-tall, flat-floor cabin with stone flooring, a full vanity in the rear private lavatory, nine club seats that can be transformed into four beds, a generous wardrobe and the largest baggage compartment in its aircraft class.
The jet also comes with cabin management features also available on personal electronic devices using Honeywell Ovation Select, along with inflight high-capacity, ultra-high-speed connectivity using Viasat’s Ka-band.
The Praetor 600 is the newest member of the Flexjet fleet, which also includes the Embraer Phenom 300, Legacy 450 and Praetor 500, the Bombardier Challenger 350, the Gulfstream G450, G500, G650 and G700, and the Aerion AS2 supersonic business jet.
Featured photo courtesy of Embraer
