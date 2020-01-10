Puerto Rico’s El San Juan hotel leaves Hilton portfolio
The 388-room El San Juan Hotel, formerly a Hilton Curio Collection property, has reflagged as a Fairmont. The change was effective Jan. 2, 2020, when the hotel owner’s franchise agreement with Hilton expired. The beach resort, on a two-mile stretch of Isla Verde Beach in San Juan, Puerto Rico, only recently reopened in December 2018 after a $65 million rehab that was necessary after suffering damage during Hurricane Maria the year before.
The rebranding is of interest to any Fairmont fans. Before the El San Juan, the only Fairmont property in the Caribbean was Barbados’ Royal Pavilion.
The Caribbean Journal reported that Heather McCrory, CEO for North and Central America at Accor said the “Puerto Rico expansion was part of a period of ‘tremendous growth’ ahead in the region.”
According to Fairmont, it will honor all reservations that were originally made through Hilton. Of course, you won’t be entitled to your Hilton Honors benefits. If you’re a Hilton elite, say goodbye to your bonus points and free breakfast. If you have an upcoming reservation, it may be worth a call to the Fairmont El San Juan to ask them to match the benefits you would have received with your tier of Hilton Honors elite status.
Featured image by Photo by Zach Griff/The Points Guy.
