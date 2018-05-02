This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Update: Some offers mentioned below are no longer available. View the current offers here – Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite™ Mastercard®
In the US, it’s not that common for cash to be your only payment option — especially when paying a large company like an airline. However, through May 1, cash was your only option for paying for in-flight purchases on American Eagle flights. Thankfully, that’s now a problem of the past.
Effective May 1, all American Eagle operators will accept “all major debit and credit cards,” making American Airlines “cashless across all flights.” According to American Airlines, this is part of a larger effort to “align our mainline and regional customer experience so customers have a seamless experience and similar products on both American and American Eagle.”
While this isn’t a major development, it’s a good chance to make sure you’re using the right card for purchases on board American Airlines flights. The best cards to use are the ones offering 25% off the in-flight purchase plus 2x AAdvantage miles on American Airlines purchases:
- Citi / AAdvantage Executive World Elite Mastercard
- Citi / AAdvantage Platinum Select World Elite Mastercard
- CitiBusiness / AAdvantage Platinum Select World Mastercard
- Barclaycard AAdvantage Aviator Red World Elite Mastercard
If you don’t have those cards on hand, make sure to use a card that earns 3x points per dollar spent on airline purchases:
Since we love to earn points and miles on all purchases, we’re glad to see American Airlines is finally cashless across all flights. Here’s to hoping the cash-only hold outs will do the same.
Based on TPG’s most recent valuations, the 50,000 miles are worth $700. In addition, you can earn 10,000 Elite Qualifying Miles (EQMs) toward elite status after spending $40,000 in a calendar year. As of July 23, 2017 this is the only card that offers Admirals Club lounge access so if you are an AA flyer this card might make sense for you. Aside from lounge access the primary cardholder will receive a Global Entry application fee credit every 5 years, first checked bag free for up to 8 travel companions on domestic itineraries and a 25% discount on eligible in-flight purchases on American Airlines flights.
- Earn 50,000 American Airlines AAdvantage® bonus miles after spending $5,000 in purchases within the first 3 months of account opening
- Admirals Club® membership for you and access for guests traveling with you
- Complimentary Admirals Club® lounge access for authorized users
- Earn 10,000 AAdvantage® Elite Qualifying Miles (EQMs) after you spend $40,000 in purchases within the year
- No Foreign Transaction Fees on purchases*
- Earn 2 AAdvantage® miles for every $1 spent on eligible American Airlines purchases and 1 AAdvantage® mile for every $1 spent on other purchases
- First checked bag is free on domestic American Airlines itineraries for you and up to 8 companions traveling with you on the same reservation
