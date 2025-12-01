Attention, Capital One cardholders: Your next Disney vacation could get a bit more rewarding.

In the midst of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, Capital One unveiled a few noteworthy targeted cardholder offers, including the possibility to earn 50,000 miles after spending $1,000 on Undercover Tourist.

Undercover Tourist is an online website that sells authorized theme park tickets (such as Disney World, Universal, Legoland and more), vacation packages, cruises, hotels and more.

Magic Kingdom. TARAH CHIEFFI/THE POINTS GUY

So, if you're planning a trip to visit the House of Mouse in 2026 — or any theme park-centric getaway — here's what you should know about this Capital One deal.

Related: A magical guide for how to plan a trip to Disney World in 2026

How to earn 50K Capital One miles on your next Disney vacation

Let's be real, vacationing at a theme park is not cheap. But with this targeted Capital One cardholder offer, the cost of purchasing Disney or other theme park entrance tickets could earn you 50,000 Capital One miles (after spending $1,000 on Undercover Tourist).

For example, a three-day Disney World Park Hopper ticket, which allows you to visit one or more of the four parks (Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Animal Kingdom or Hollywood Studios), for three people (aged 10 years or older) costs $1,405.68 on Undercover Tourist.

If you opted not to splurge on a Park Hopper pass and instead bought a three-day ticket (allowed to visit just one park per day) for two adults and two children (ages two to nine years old), you'd spend $1,546.66.

CAPITAL ONE/THE POINTS GUY

Holding select Capital One Venture Rewards credit cards would earn you 2 miles per dollar spent on this purchase, earning you 2,812 miles or 3,093 miles, respectively. However, this targeted offer would also earn you an additional 50,000-mile bonus, which, per TPG's November 2025 valuations, is worth $925.

Daily Newsletter Reward your inbox with the TPG Daily newsletter Join over 700,000 readers for breaking news, in-depth guides and exclusive deals from TPG’s experts Email address Sign up By signing up, you will receive newsletters and promotional content and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

This is the best reward return on Disney World and other theme park tickets that TPG has seen. Unfortunately, not every Capital One cardholder will have this targeted offer on their account.

For example, TPG's senior director of content, Summer Hull, currently holds the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card and spotted this offer on her account. Meanwhile our director of points, miles and credit card content, Carly Helfand, who holds the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card, did not have this offer on her card profile.

Related: The easy route: How to redeem Capital One miles at a fixed value

How to enroll in this Capital One card offer

CAPITAL ONE/THE POINTS GUY

If you see this offer on your cardholder account, click the offer and press "Shop Online." This will bring you to the merchant's website, where you can make the purchase. Be sure to review the specific offer terms prior to making your purchase. According to Capital One's website, payments are typically issued within 45 days.

Additionally, before you click on a specific offer, you may want to scroll through the entirety of your account. Summer noted that after she clicked on the Undercover Tourist deal, there were fewer high-value mileage offers.

Additional offers TPG staff members were targeted for include:

Earn 20,000 miles after spending $550 at Hotels.com

Earn 5,000 miles after spending $125 at The Vitamin Shoppe

Earn 50,000 miles after spending $1,000 at Tuft & Needle

Earn 10,000 miles after spending $300 at Shark Ninja

Bottom line

Whether you're a points and miles enthusiast or just hoping to save on your out-of-pocket cost, this targeted Capital One offer for Undercover Tourist can help you book your next award getaway — or it can partially cover your theme park ticket purchase.

Since Capital One allows you to cover travel purchases at 1 cent per mile, the 50,000-mile bonus would be worth $500. We've found that Undercover Tourist purchases code as travel. Therefore, if you spend $1,500 on Disney World tickets, once the bonus miles hit your account, you can use those miles to partially cover your ticket purchase, saving you $500.

While saving $500 on theme park tickets is great, if you want to maximize the miles that you earned, you can transfer your rewards to Capital One's 15-plus airline and hotel partners. By transferring your miles to a partner program, you can potentially get more than 1 cent per mile in value.

Related reading: