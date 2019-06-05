This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
American Express has announced a new transfer bonus, which will allow cardholders to get 20% more Qantas Points through the end of June.
Last week, TPG’s JT Genter reported that American Express added the Australian carrier to its list of airline and hotel transfer partners. Your Qantas Points will allow you to fly Qantas and other Oneworld partners like American Airlines and British Airways to over 1,200 destinations around the world.
According to American Express, you’ll get 600 Qantas points for every 500 Membership Rewards you transfer to the airline. For instance, transferring 1,000 MR points will net you 1,200 Qantas Points. In order to take advantage of the bonus, you’ll need to transfer a minimum of 500 MR points.
Dan’s Deals first reported the news and noted a sweet spot in Qantas’ partner award chart, cardholders can transfer points 65,000 MR points into 70,000 Qantas Points for a one-way business class ticket from New York to Tel Aviv on El Al’s 787 Dreamliner.
Qantas is a member of the OneWorld alliance, so even if you don’t have plans to travel to Australia any time soon, you can still use your points to book award travel on partners such as Japan Airlines, American Airlines and Qatar Airways. Some other solid redemptions include short-haul American Airlines flights or an around-the-world award ticket.
In order to take advantage of the bonus, you’ll need to be enrolled in the Qantas Frequent Flyer program, link your Qantas account to your American Express account and transfer your MR points to Qantas by June 30. American Express is also running a 30% transfer bonus to Virgin Atlantic through July 1.
How to Earn Membership Rewards Points
If you currently don’t have any Membership Rewards points, a sign-up bonus from one of the following cards can help boost your balance, although you’ll likely not see it in your account before the transfer bonus ends. However, you can use it for the next time a transfer bonus comes around.
- The Platinum Card® from American Express: 60,000 Membership Rewards points welcome bonus for spending $5,000 in the first three months of card membership. Plus, earn 5x points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel and prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com.
- American Express® Gold Card: 35,000 Membership Rewards points welcome bonus for spending $2,000 in the first three months of card membership. Plus earn 4x points on dining and at US supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per year in purchases; then 1x) and 3x points on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com.
- The Business Platinum® Card from American Express: Earn up to 100,000 bonus points: 50,000 points after you spend $10,000 in the first three months and another 50,000 points after you spend an additional $15,000 on qualifying purchases in the first three months. Plus earn 5x points on flights and prepaid hotels on amextravel.com.
You can also earn Amex MR points through the Ebates shopping portal.
Featured photo by Peter Parks / Getty Images.
