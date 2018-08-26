This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
United’s MileagePlus X app is running what looks to be a Back to School promotion offering up to 10 miles per dollar on a variety of retailers that sell clothes and the sort of food that a back-to-college ‘kid’ may be after. The end date on this bonus isn’t posted, so it might not last for long. For now, the following merchants are participating in the 10 miles per dollar promotion:
- Chili’s
- Old Navy
- Athleta
- Banana Republic
- Columbia Sportswear
- Cold Stone Creamery
- Dave and Buster’s
- Express
- Domino’s Pizza
At 10 United miles per dollar spent — based on TPG’s latest valuation of 1.4 cents per United mile— you’re getting a solid return of 14 cents per dollar spent at some merchants.
If you have the United Explorer Card, or another co-branded United credit card, you can get a 25% bonus on any earnings through the app — even if you don’t use your United card to make the purchase. That’ll bring your bonus up to 12.5 miles per dollar for some purchases.
Increase Everyday Earnings With United MileagePlus X App
We pick up meals from Panera a few times a month, and the MileagePlus X app is currently offering 5 miles per dollar at the restaurant. Today’s Panera order was $61.21 (don’t judge), but I earned 382 United miles at 5x + a 25% bonus for having a United credit card attached to my profile. I actually paid with my Chase Sapphire Reserve, so I will also earn 3x points per dollar by using that card for the dining charge.
All in, that comes to 565 miles and points earned on one food order that we were going to make anyway. Doing that sort of thing on a regular basis adds up to more award flights each year. If you increase the earnings from the 5 miles per dollar I earned at Panera to the 10 miles per dollar currently being offered at restaurants like Domino’s or Chili’s, obviously your mileage total will increase even faster.
How to Use the MileagePlus X App
To use the MileagePlus X app, download the iOS app from the App Store or the Android app from Google Play. Then, at participating merchants, use the MileagePlus X app to buy an electronic gift card — typically right before you check out so you know the amount. Once the app charges your credit card, it’ll generate a bar code that the cashier will scan to pay for your purchases. In my case, I purchased the Panera gift card in the MileagePlus X app as soon as my online order total was finalized. I then used the gift card number generated in the app to pay for my family’s online order.
When it comes time to check out, you can select from your list of linked cards. While United presumably wants you to use a MileagePlus-branded credit card in the app, you can link any of your credit cards. The purchase should be assigned the same merchant code that the store has if you paid directly, although that may not always be the case.
Have you used the MileagePlus X app?
