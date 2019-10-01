This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
For a limited time, British Airways is offering double Avios on purchases through its online shopping portal, the eStore.
To be eligible, you must be a member of the British Airways Executive Club. The offer ends on Oct. 3, with some retailers continuing the offer until Oct. 6. To take advantage, head to the eStore, where you will be asked to sign in using your BA Executive Club membership number. Once in the portal, make sure all purchases are made directly through the page that opens after clicking on the retailer of your choice.
Aside from travel rewards credit cards and earning Avios through flying, shopping portals are some of the best and easiest ways to rack up points fast. Even without the current double up deal, 2 Avios per dollar on a $1,000 Apple product would mean 2,000 Avios, worth $30 based on TPG’s latest valuations.
Some of the best offers include eBags (20 Avios per dollar), InterContinental Hotels and Resorts (5 Avios per dollar) and Groupon (10 Avios per dollar).
Terms and conditions state that all Avios will be added to your account within 40 days of the date of purchase. If items are canceled or returned, Avios will not be awarded. The offer applies to participating retailers only — be sure to check before you buy.
