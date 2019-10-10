Earn 2x Alaska miles on El Al’s new San Francisco to Tel Aviv route
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If you’re an Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan member, here’s a good deal if you’re looking to fly on El Al’s newly-launched route. Starting Oct. 10, members can register to earn double miles when flying EL AL between San Francisco (SFO) and Tel Aviv (TLV) from Oct. 15 – June 30, 2020.
Here’s what you need to know.
- You will need to register your Mileage Plan number before your first trip no later than Dec. 15.
- Travel on qualifying EL Al Israel Airlines nonstop flights between October 15 and June 30, 2020, and you’ll earn double Mileage Plan miles.
If you want to take advantage of the offer, you can register at this link from now until Dec. 15. Note that the offer is only available on El Al nonstop flights to and from San Francisco and is only available on qualifying paid flights booked in fare classes I, C, Z, D, J, W, B, Q, P, M, S, Y, H, L, V, K, U, O, G and N.
TPG’s Nick Ewen outlined the chart for earning Alaska miles on El Al-operated flights earlier this year. The award chart applies to all paid fare classes but note that deeply-discounted economy tickets will accrue at a much lower rate based on the distance of the flight.
Alaska doesn’t fly outside North America, but has worldwide partners including Cathay Pacific, Finnair and LATAM. Alaska announced a partnership with El Al earlier this year, and the option to earn Alaska miles on El Al flights rolled out in June. Alaska miles are worth 1.8 cents each, according to TPG’s latest valuations.
Alaska miles are considered some of the most valuable yet some of the hardest to earn. Even when booking the most basic fare, members will earn at least 3,000 miles that can later be used for redemptions on partner airlines, according to Alaska.
To earn even more Alaska miles, you might consider the Alaska Airlines Visa Signature credit card, which is currently offering a sign-up bonus of 40,000 bonus miles plus the carrier’s famous Companion Fare from $121 ($99 fare plus taxes and fees from just $22) when you make purchases of $2,000 or more within the first 90 days of opening your account.
For more details, check out our guide for the best ways to earn Alaska miles.
Featured photo by Nicky Kelvin/The Points Guy.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- No foreign transaction fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.