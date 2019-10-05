This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If you’re in the process of booking a trip to a Marriott resort in the U.S., Canada, Caribbean or Latin America, listen up. The world’s largest hotel chain is now offering a discount of up to 20% on resort stays booked by October 31, giving you the opportunity to save some serious cash.
I received an email this morning with details on the sale, but it appears to be a publicly-available offer that’s been ongoing since August 1. Unfortunately, it isn’t consistent, since the length of stay required to earn a discount varies by property — and individual properties define “longer stays” differently. Here’s what you’ll find in the U.S. and Canada:
- Save 15% for 3 nights or 20% for 4 nights
- Save 15% for 4 nights or 20% for 5 nights
- Save 15% for 5 nights or 20% for 6 nights
And here are the offers in Latin America and the Caribbean:
- Save 15% for 2 nights or 20% for 3 nights
- Save 15% for 3 nights or 20% for 4 nights
- Save 15% for 4 nights or 20% for 5 nights
- Save 15% for 5 nights or 20% for 6 nights
Note that stays must be booked by Oct. 31, 2019, and completed by Jan. 19, 2020, to snag any of the above discounts.
To check the applicable discount, start at the promotion’s landing page and enter your desired destination (the promotional code “DQ3” will automatically populate in the special rates box). The search results will then only pull up applicable properties, but you can get a quick snapshot of which properties offer the discount on shorter stays.
For example, searching in Miami shows that the St. Regis Bal Harbour is offering 15% off a three-night stay.
However, adding another night increases the discount to 20% off the base rate.
What’s interesting is that longer stays may actually give you the choice of the discount, so you’ll want to make sure to select the bigger one — like this example at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort:
And note that since you’re booking directly with the program, you’ll still be eligible to earn Marriott points and enjoy elite status perks during your stay.
From the region-specific links, it appears that you have a total of 163 properties from which to choose — 85 in the U.S. and Canada and another 78 in Latin America and the Caribbean. It’s also interesting that the terms of the promotion indicate that it’s only valid at Autograph Collection, Renaissance, Marriott Resorts and Delta Hotels. However, the lists actually include multiple other brands in the Marriott Bonvoy umbrella — including St. Regis, Westin, W and Tribute Portfolio locations.
Again, your best bet is likely to start from the promotion’s landing page to find applicable properties.
However, before you jump to book these rooms, be sure to review the individual property’s cancellation policy. While the St. Regis Bal Harbour required full prepayment and is nonrefundable if cancelled more than a day after booking, the St. Kitts Marriott allowed free cancellations up to three days before arrival.
In addition, there may be other booking options that are more desirable (or less expensive) than this offer. This could include AAA or government/military discounts or packages with breakfast, for example. Double-check all of your available rates before booking a room with this promotion.
Featured photo by Nick Ellis / The Points Guy
