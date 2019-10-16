Airlines offer waivers ahead of bad weather in the Northeast
An intense storm headed toward the Northeast has caused several airlines to issue weather waivers for several airports, including:
- Boston (BOS)
- Hartford (BDL)
- Manchester (MHT)
- Islip, New York (ISP)
- New York (JFK)
- New York (LGA)
- Newark (EWR)
- Newburgh (SWF)
- Providence (PVD)
- White Plains (HPN)
- New Haven, Connecticut (HVN)
If you’re flying in or out of any affected airport, you should look at your itinerary and weigh your options. So far, Delta, American, United and JetBlue have issued weather waivers.
Each airline has its own rules about when you can use the waivers, but know that you have several options. You can either stay on your flight, change your flight or cancel your trip, and use the value towards a future flight. For Delta, the waiver is only available for customers with a ticket issued on or before Oct. 15. Your ticket must be reissued on or before Oct. 20, and travel no later than that date. Note that changes to origins and destinations may result in an increase in fare. Check your airline to see your options.
The National Weather Service is predicting strong winds and heavy rainfall along the I-95 corridor. The Washington Post reported that the weather should hit New England during the overnight hours Wednesday into Thursday morning.
Protect your travels
This storm is another reminder to book flights with a card that offers solid trip delay and cancellation insurance, like the Chase Sapphire Reserve or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card.
Featured photo courtesy of JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images.
