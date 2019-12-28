Delta, United and American issue travel waivers ahead of winter storm in the Upper Midwest
A major storm could potentially create a mess for those traveling home from the winter holiday between Dec. 28-29. Specifically, those who are traveling to/through/from the Upper Midwest.
In preparation for the storm, American, Delta and United have issued travel weather waivers for many airports in the Dakotas, Minnesota and even Colorado.
The strong storm is expected to hit Dec. 28 with freezing rain, which could create up to a half inch of pure ice. There’s also the potential for heavy snow with possible whiteout conditions.
To give you an idea of the conditions, here’s how Minnesotans spent their morning.
Icy in Savage MN#mnwx pic.twitter.com/EzNRcwTltE
— Mark Norgren (@marknorgren) December 28, 2019
Here’s a look at the travel waivers offered by major U.S. carriers.
American Airlines
American Airlines issued travel waivers for those flying to/from/through select cities in the Upper Midwest, including:
- Bismarck, North Dakota (BIS)
- Denver, Colorado (DEN)
- Duluth, Minnesota (DLH)
- Fargo, North Dakota (FAR)
- Minneapolis / St. Paul, Minnesota (MSP)
- Rapid City, South Dakota (RAP)
- Rochester, Minnesota (RST)
- Sioux Falls, South Dakota (FSD)
Your American Airlines change fee may be waived if you purchased your ticket by Dec. 27, are scheduled to travel Dec. 28 – 29, and can travel Dec. 27 – Jan. 2, 2020. You cannot change your origin or destination city and must rebook in the same cabin or pay the difference.
Alternatively, you can delay your trip and the airline will waive the change or cancellation fees as long as you purchased the ticket by Dec. 27, are scheduled to travel Dec. 28 – 29, can travel Dec. 27, 2019 and up to 331 days after your original ticket date, or wish to change your origin and destination cities.
Delta Air Lines
Delta issued travel waivers for those flying to/from/through select cities in the Upper Midwest, including:
- Aberdeen, South Dakota (ABR)
- Bemidji, Minnesota (BJI)
- Bismarck, North Dakota (BIS)
- Brainerd, Minnesota (BRD)
- Duluth, Minnesota (DLH)
- Fargo, North Dakota (FAR)
- Grand Forks, North Dakota (GFK)
- Hibbing, Minnesota (HIB)
- International Falls, Minnesota (INL)
- Minneapolis / St. Paul, Minnesota (MSP)
- Minot, North Dakota (MOT)
- Rochester, Minnesota (RST)
- Sioux Falls, South Dakota (FSD)
Your Delta change fee may be waived if you are scheduled to travel Dec. 28 – 29, 2019. You must rebook and travel no later than Jan. 2, 2020. You can also cancel your trip and use the ticket value toward a future flight.
United Airlines
United issued travel waivers for Upper Midwest, including:
- Bismarck, North Dakota (BIS)
- Devils Lake, North Dakota(DVL)
- Duluth, Minnesota (DLH)
- Fargo, North Dakota (FAR)
- Jamestown, North Dakota (JMS)
- Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota (MSP)
- Minot, North Dakota (MOT)
- Pierre, South Dakota, (PIR)
- Rochester, Minnesota (RST)
- Sioux Falls, South Dakota (FSD)
- Watertown, South Dakota (ATY)
The travel waiver is valid for a customer’s original travel dates between Dec. 28 – 29, 2019. The change fee and fare difference will be waived for new United flights departing on or before Jan. 2, 2020 as long as travel is rescheduled in the originally ticketed cabin (any fare class) and between the same cities as originally ticketed. Tickets must have been purchased by Dec. 26.
Bottom line
If the worst happens and this storm causes your flight to be delayed or canceled, check your credit card. If you have ones like the Chase Sapphire Reserve or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card, they both come with solid trip delay and trip cancellation insurance.
Featured photo by Paul Moseley/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/MCT via Getty Images.
