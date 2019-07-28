This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Airline Route has reported on Twitter that beginning June 8, 2020, Delta will fly the A220-100 from Atlanta to Seattle. The outbound flight will depart Atlanta at 7:00AM and then return to Atlanta on a 5:30PM departure from Seattle.
The outbound flight looks to be averaging roughly 4 hours and 40 min of flight time and the return roughly four hours of flight time. The route comes in at 2,182 miles, well within the 3,000+ mile range of the A220.
TPG Senior Writer Darren Murph reviewed the Delta A220, giving the plane high praise with its large overhead bins, high-speed 2Ku Wi-Fi, the widest main cabin seats in the Delta fleet, and a more tolerable 3-2 layout. Seats for the inaugural flight are already loaded and selling for $283 in main cabin and $887 for first class.
Putting a plane with such small capacity — 109 seats — on this Atlanta to Seattle flight is a curious move given its popularity and frequency. One could speculate the flight is positioning for crew or maintainers, or that Delta is testing the “regional jet of the future” on longer routes within its designed range.
I, for one, would enjoy flying the plane on the 2 side of the 3-2 layout, and would be plenty productive on the transcontinental route with the high speed Wi-Fi. June 2020 is a long way off so let’s hope this schedule sticks.
